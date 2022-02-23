Mega Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT That Cost $3.8M Revealed: Here Are The Details And How Many Are Left

A rare Mutant Ape Yacht Club non-fungible token was unveiled for the first time Tuesday night. Here are the details and why this NFT is particularly rare.

What Happened: Mutant Ape Yacht Club #30005 was unveiled as “Mega Trippy." The NFT is one of only 11 Mega Mutant Ape Yacht Clubs in existence. The event was hosted on Twitter Spaces, a live audio segment of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR). More than 2,000 people listened and then were among the first to see the image when revealed on Twitter during the chat.

The NFT was created as the result of combining Bored Ape Yacht Club #5235 with a mega serum. Bored Ape #5235 came with the following traits:

Orange background: 13%

Tweed Suit: 1%

Sleepy Eyes: 8%

Blue Fur: 5%

Trippy Captain’s Hat: 0.65%

Bored Unshaven Mouth: 16%

The mega mutant serum used on Tuesday was previously purchased for 999 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) in December 2021, or around $3.8 million at the time.

Owners of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs got a free airdrop of a mutant serum that they could combine with their existing or another Bored Ape. The mutant serums were randomly assigned and came with three rarities: M1, M2 and M3 (Mega).

An additional 10,000 Mutant Apes were sold for 3 ETH in a public sale, which will make the max number in the collection 20,000 if all serums are used.

There are only 13 mega serums ever made and 11 have been used on Bored Apes to create the rare Mega Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFTs.

Why It’s Important: Following Tuesday’s reveal, there are two mega mutant serums remaining to complete the collection.

One is owned by Deepak Thapliyal, who has tweeted that he might be using it soon. Thapliyal paid 1,542.069 ETH in January for the mega serum.

Thapliyal is also actively seeking out the owner of the other mutant serum and whether it is for sale. Thapliyal said he made contact with the owner of the other mega serum. The wallet of the anonymous mega mutant serum owner has 15 Bored Apes, a M1 serum, a M2 serum and 32 Bored Ape Kennel Club NFTs.

Ethereum co-founder Taylor Gerring bought a mega mutant serum for 888 ETH and created a Mega Mutant Ape Yacht Club in a similar event for the community.

The top four sales of Mutant Ape Yacht Club have all been members of the rare Mega Mutant Ape collection with prices of 350 ETH, 335 ETH, 250 ETH and 222 ETH.

The floor price on M3 mutant serums is 4,206.9 ETH with one listed for sale. The floor price on M1 and M2 serums is 23 ETH and 43.9 ETH for comparison.

Mutant Ape Yacht Clubs have a floor price of 17.5 ETH at the time of writing.

Photo: Mutant Ape Club logo via Bored Ape Club via Twitter