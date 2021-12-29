Mutant Ape Yacht Club Lands Two $3.5M Serum Sales And One Epic Reveal Party

One of the top ten non-fungible token projects by all-time sales volume generated quite the buzz this week with two huge sales and one epic reveal party.

What Happened: Mutant Ape Yacht Club launched in August with a collection of serums that were airdropped to Bored Ape Yacht Club holders. The collection also sold Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFTs via a Dutch auction with a starting price of three Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

There are currently 17,476 Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFTs with more to come via serums that combine traits from Bored Apes and generate a new Mutant Ape.

Serums were launched in three rarities of M1, M2 and Mega. Prior to Tuesday night, only nine Mega Mutant Apes had been revealed.

Ethereum co-founder Taylor Gerring purchased a mega mutant serum for 888 ETH, or around $3.5 million, earlier this week. Another buyer paid 999 ETH (about $3.78 million) for one of the three remaining serums.

Gerring announced he would be using the serum on one of his Bored Apes and showing the results live to the community. A reveal party was held Tuesday night hosted by many big names in the NFT space including Farokh and Tropofarmer. Several of the creators of Bored Ape Yacht Club also joined the party that was hosted on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Spaces and Twitch, a unit of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

With several Apes to choose from, Gerring picked Bored Ape #4687 to receive the serum. The ape has a yellow background (13% of Apes), robot eyes (4%), bored unshaven mouth (16%) and cheetah fur (4%).

The new NFT is called DMT Mega Mutant, a one of one Mutant Ape Yacht Club. Ten of the thirteen M3 Mega Mutants have now been revealed. The top sale for Mutant Ape Yacht Clubs was 350 ETH for one of the revealed Megas.

