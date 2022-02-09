If You Bought A Bored Ape Yacht Club When Mutant Ape Yacht Clubs Were Launched, Here's How Much Your Investment Would Be Now

byChris Katje
February 9, 2022 12:18 pm
One of the best-known non-fungible token collections has increased significantly in value since launching in April 2021. The collection has also rewarded members with several additional free NFTs along the way.

Here’s a look at how much an investment would be up after buying in after the last free NFT.

What Happened: Bored Ape Yacht Club has been one of the most popular and valuable NFT collections of all time since its debut in April 2021.

The collection of 10,000 Bored Apes sold out on May 1 at a mint cost of 0.08 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) or around $220 plus gas fees.

Owners of Bored Apes have been gifted with free NFTs in the Bored Ape Kennel Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club since the mint.

Mutant Ape Yacht Clubs launched on Aug. 28. Bored Ape Yacht Club holders got a free mutant serum they could combine with a Bored Ape to create a new NFT. The serums came in varying rarity with M1, M2 and M3 serums randomly airdropped.

Yuga Labs, the parent company of Bored Ape Yacht Club, also sold additional Mutant Ape Yacht Clubs for 3 ETH, raising $96 million in a public sale.

Apeing In At This Key Event: NFT investors and collectors who didn’t own a Bored Ape Yacht Club prior to the launch of Mutant Ape Yacht Club missed out on one of the biggest free NFT rewards of all time with Mutant Apes now trading at a floor price of 20 ETH.

Anyone who bought a Bored Ape Yacht Club after Mutant Ape Yacht Clubs may have missed out on a free Mutant, but have done quite well in terms of increased valuation.

At the time of the launch of Mutant Apes, Bored Ape Yacht Club had a floor price of 25 ETH and $81,698 in USD.

Bored Apes now trade with a floor price of 96 ETH, or around $299,764 at the time of writing.

An investment in a Bored Ape on Aug. 28, 2021, is up 266% in U.S. dollars and up 284% in Ethereum, a period of less than six months.

Photo: Bored Ape Club 

 

