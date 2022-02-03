Bored Ape Yacht Club Parent Yuga Labs Could Be Worth $5B: Report

byChris Katje
February 3, 2022 1:46 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bored Ape Yacht Club Parent Yuga Labs Could Be Worth $5B: Report

The company behind one of the largest and most well-known non-fungible token collections could be valued at $5 billion in a new funding round, according to a report.

What Happened: Yuga Labs is in financing talks with Andreessen Horowitz valuing the company at $5 billion, according to the Financial Times.

Yuga Labs is the parent company to Bored Ape Yacht Club and has launched Bored Ape Kennel Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT collections.

The stake from Andreessen Horowitz would be in the “multimillion-dollar” range according to the report.

Bored Ape Yacht Club is a collection of 10,000 NFTs that launched in April 2021 with a mint price of 0.08 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). The collection sold out in a day and quickly gained attention on social media.

Related Link: Celebrities That Own Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs 

Why It’s Important: Bored Ape Yacht Club is one of the best-known NFT projects and has seen an influx of celebrities and athletes buying Apes and changing their profile pictures on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) and Instagram, a Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) company.

The strong usage of the Apes as a profile picture and a status symbol has increased interest and coverage of the project.

Yuga Labs has been praised by many in the community for offering a large number of rewards to holders. Owners of Bored Ape NFTs have been rewarded with airdrops of Bored Ape Kennel Club and Mutant Serum to create Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFTs.

Holders of Bored Apes also have gotten to go to several exclusive events including a yacht party and concert in New York and have an exclusive Discord server.

Bored Ape Yacht Club could see increased exposure with Super Bowl LVI halftime performers Eminem and Snoop Dogg and Los Angeles Rams player Von Miller all owning Ape NFTs.

Yuga Labs signed a talent representation deal with Guy Oseary in 2021 that could lead to monetization opportunities.

The floor price on Bored Apes is 99 ETH at the time of writing, down after hitting 100 ETH last weekend and seeing new highs around 118 ETH earlier in the week.

 

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

GameStop Announces Immutable (IMX) As NFT Marketplace Partner: What You Need To Know

GameStop Announces Immutable (IMX) As NFT Marketplace Partner: What You Need To Know

A month after a report that GameStop was partnering with cryptocurrencies and hiring for its NFT marketplace, one partner has announced details on how the video game retailer could enter the sector. read more
Jack Dorsey Says NFTs Are The 'Wrong Answer' To Sort Of The 'Right Question'

Jack Dorsey Says NFTs Are The 'Wrong Answer' To Sort Of The 'Right Question'

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) co-founder and Block Inc. (NYSE: SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey said that while non fungible tokens (NFTs) are trying to empower music artists, they are the “wrong answer” as they a read more
Over 80% Of OpenSea's Free NFTs Are Fake, Spam Or Plagiarized

Over 80% Of OpenSea's Free NFTs Are Fake, Spam Or Plagiarized

OpenSea, the world’s largest decentralized marketplace, has revealed that more than 80% of the “free” NFTs minted on the platform were plagiarized, fake or spam. read more
Soccer Star Memphis Depay Buys A Bored Ape Yacht Club: Here Are The Details

Soccer Star Memphis Depay Buys A Bored Ape Yacht Club: Here Are The Details

Barcelona soccer star Memphis Depay is one of the latest celebrities and athletes to purchase a Bored Ape Yacht Club, one of the most valuable and well-known non-fungible token collections. What Happened: Depay showed off his new Ape purchase on Twitter.  read more