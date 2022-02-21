Where Can I Spend My Bitcoin?

Where Can I Spend My Bitcoin?

Cryptocurrencies have entered the mainstream.

We know the buying and selling of these coins as an investment is popular, with new millionaires being born out of trading alt-coins such as Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). 

Yet, the opportunities to use these coins in exchange for goods and services have been somewhat limited due to volatility. A growing number of businesses across many sectors are embracing cryptocurrencies, allowing customers to use them as an official method of payment for their products. 

We’ve gathered a list of eight places you’d consider spending your Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). 

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT): Microsoft became an early adopter of Bitcoin in 2014 when it began accepting the cryptocurrency as payment for games, apps and other digital content for platforms like Windows Phone and Xbox. The use of the cryptocurrency was halted for a short time due to volatility, but resumed shortly after, with Microsoft accepting it for only store credits. 

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL): PayPal started accepting Bitcoin in September 2014, perhaps in a race to beat Microsoft to the punch. PayPal’s move was intended to draw businesses to its platform. Bitcoin’s transaction fees were far lower than the 2%-3% charge that businesses were paying for credit card transactions.

Overstock (NASDAQ:OSTK): Overstock is an American-based retailer e-commerce platform that serves global customers. The company specializes in selling furniture and home decor items. It accepts several popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Dash (CRYPTO: DASH), Ethereum, Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) and NEM (CRYPTO: XEM). 

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)-owned Whole Foods: In May 2019, a cryptocurrency payments startup, Flexa, joined forces with Gemini, a digital currency company owned by the Winklevoss twins. The partnership’s platform allowed big retailers to incorporate Flexa into the digital scanners they were already using to accept phone-based payments through Apple Pay and other digital wallets.

Newegg (NASDAQ:NEGG): Newegg is an online retail company based in the USA. It’s popular for selling computer hardware and electronics products. The company started accepting digital currencies in 2014, becoming one of the first major retailers to include Bitcoin as a payment method. The company now supports other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA): In February 2021, Tesla announced it had purchased $1.5 billion of Bitcoin. It also stated that it would be accepting the digital currency for purchases of its popular electric vehicles. That option was available until May 13, 2021, when CEO Elon Musk decided to halt the use of the coin. "As soon as Bitcoin mining is powered by more than 50% renewable energy, we will open up bitcoin purchases again," the CEO said.

Twitch (NASDAQ:AMZN): Twitch is the top juggernaut of the video streaming world. Being under the Amazon ecosystem, like Whole Foods, Twitch is accepting various types of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Etherum, and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP). 

Mastercard (NYSE:MA): In November 2021, Mastercard said it would allow partners on its network to enable their consumers to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency using a digital wallet, as well as reward them with digital currencies under their loyalty programs. The credit card giant will be pairing up with Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT), the digital assets platform founded in 2018 by NYSE-owner Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), to offer the new crypto services to its customers.

