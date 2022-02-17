Snoop Dogg To Make Death Row Records First NFT Music Label: Report

bySamyuktha Sriram
February 17, 2022 10:31 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Snoop Dogg To Make Death Row Records First NFT Music Label: Report

After selling $50 million worth of NFTs in a week, American rapper Snoop Dogg is planning the first NFT music label.

What Happened: In a Clubhouse conversation on Feb 15, Snoop Dogg said he plans to turn Death Row Records into a non-fungible token (NFT) label and be the “first major [record label] in the metaverse”

“Death Row will be an NFT label, we will be putting out artists through the metaverse and a whole ‘nother chain of music. Just like when we broke the industry when we were the first independent to be major, I want to be the first major in the metaverse,” he said.

Last week, the rapper sent the native token of Gala Games (CRYPTO: GALA) skyrocketing after he announced the drop of 25,000 “stash box” NFTs featuring songs from the "Bacc On Death Row" album.

As of Thursday morning, CoinDesk reported that the “stash box” NFTs had raked in more than $50 million in sales.

What Else: In September 2021, Snoop Dogg revealed himself to be CozomoMedici, a pseudonymous Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale with a $17 million NFT collection.

At the time of writing, his collection on OpenSea consisted of more than 600 NFTs. The most expensive piece in his collection was a piece titled WVRP #3563 listed for 3,563 ETH and worth $11.2 million.

Photo: Provided by Benzinga

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Entertainment News Markets General

Related Articles

World Of Women NFT Collection Gets Media Deal With Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine: Here Are The Details

World Of Women NFT Collection Gets Media Deal With Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine: Here Are The Details

A leading non-fungible token collection with women traits and characteristics has signed a media deal with Hello Sunshine, the company founded by actress Reese Witherspoon. Here are the details and what’s next. read more
JPMorgan Opens A Lounge In Decentraland, Sees $1 Trillion Metaverse Opportunity

JPMorgan Opens A Lounge In Decentraland, Sees $1 Trillion Metaverse Opportunity

Wall Street banking giant JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has become the first major bank to enter the metaverse. read more
Wondering Why Gaming Crypto Gala Is Shooting Higher Today? Thank Ethereum Whales, BT And Snoop Dogg

Wondering Why Gaming Crypto Gala Is Shooting Higher Today? Thank Ethereum Whales, BT And Snoop Dogg

Gala (GALA) rose nearly 20% to $0.33 in the early hours of Tuesday amid heightened whale buying activity and positive news. read more
If You Bought A Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT When Super Bowl Champ Von Miller Did, Here's How Much It'd Be Worth Now

If You Bought A Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT When Super Bowl Champ Von Miller Did, Here's How Much It'd Be Worth Now

Von Miller is once again a Super Bowl champion with the Los Angeles Rams winning Super Bowl LVI. Miller has now won Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos and the Rams. read more