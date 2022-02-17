Snoop Dogg To Make Death Row Records First NFT Music Label: Report

After selling $50 million worth of NFTs in a week, American rapper Snoop Dogg is planning the first NFT music label.

What Happened: In a Clubhouse conversation on Feb 15, Snoop Dogg said he plans to turn Death Row Records into a non-fungible token (NFT) label and be the “first major [record label] in the metaverse”

“Death Row will be an NFT label, we will be putting out artists through the metaverse and a whole ‘nother chain of music. Just like when we broke the industry when we were the first independent to be major, I want to be the first major in the metaverse,” he said.

Last week, the rapper sent the native token of Gala Games (CRYPTO: GALA) skyrocketing after he announced the drop of 25,000 “stash box” NFTs featuring songs from the "Bacc On Death Row" album.

As of Thursday morning, CoinDesk reported that the “stash box” NFTs had raked in more than $50 million in sales.

What Else: In September 2021, Snoop Dogg revealed himself to be CozomoMedici, a pseudonymous Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale with a $17 million NFT collection.

At the time of writing, his collection on OpenSea consisted of more than 600 NFTs. The most expensive piece in his collection was a piece titled WVRP #3563 listed for 3,563 ETH and worth $11.2 million.

Photo: Provided by Benzinga