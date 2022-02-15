Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Performers Dominate iTunes Charts After The Game

The Super Bowl 2022 halftime show featured an ensemble of hip-hop artists, including some who had their biggest hits in the 1990s and early 2000s. With fans feeling nostalgic hearing the performers sing their biggest hits, these songs are dominating the charts.

What Happened: Super Bowl LVI featured a halftime show ensemble of Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre. The group was also joined by 50 Cent.

The iTunes song chart from Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) reflects a rush of Super Bowl viewers downloading the songs they heard from the performers.

Here are songs from the performers that rank in the top 10 on iTunes:

2. “The Next Episode” – Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg

3. “Family Affair” – Mary J. Blige (produced, co-written by Dr. Dre)

4. “Still D.R.E.” – Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg

5. “Lose Yourself” – Eminem

6. “California Love” – Dr. Dre, Tupac

7. “Forgot About Dre” – Eminem, Dr. Dre

9. “Nuthin’ But a G Thang” – Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg

The number one song on the list was not performed at the Super Bowl: BTS member Jung Kook's “Stay Alive.” The only other songs from non-Super Bowl performers in the top 10 come from Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez.

50 Cent’s “In Da Club,” which he performed during the halftime show, ranks 11th on the iTunes chart. Another Snoop Dogg song, “Gin and Juice," ranks at number 14 and Mary J. Blige takes the number 14 spot with “No More Drama,” which she performed Sunday. Eminem also had “Real Slim Shady” rank 18th on the list.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” came in at number 54 on the iTunes chart.

Why It’s Important: The numbers point to people who were feeling sentimental or just discovering the music heading to iTunes to download their favorite singles from the Super Bowl halftime performers.

The strong reception of the halftime show and song downloads could lead to increased exposure for the performers and calls for new albums and tours.

Dr. Dre released the 2015 album “Compton” exclusively on iTunes and Apple Music, which could make Apple a big winner from the Super Bowl. There will likely be increased calls for Dr. Dre to put out a new album. If Apple can maintain its exclusive deal with Dr. Dre, it could win from the Super Bowl.

Dr. Dre also put out exclusive new music for “Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract,” for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

Another potential winner from the increased exposure is Snoop Dogg.

It was recently reported that Snoop Dogg bought Death Row Records from the Blackstone Group. Death Row Records was co-founded by Dr. Dre and signed Snoop Dogg at the age of 21 in 1992. The record label is home to hit records like “The Chronic” and “Doggystyle.”

Snoop Dogg doesn’t own the rights to the music catalog yet, but is expected to soon. That move would give Snoop Dogg the power to control songs being used in movies and new music projects.

“It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me,” Snoop Dogg said.

Photo: Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee