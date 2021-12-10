White Castle Jumps On The Crypto Bandwagon

byAdrian Zmudzinski
December 10, 2021 1:38 pm
Fast-food chain White Castle purchased a name on the Ethereum Name Service (CRYPTO: ETH), an Ethereum-based (CRYPTO: ETH) decentralized domain registrar.

What Happened: White Castle announced in a Thursday tweet it bought the whitecastleofficial.eth domain name. The company teased it's "probably nothing." The firm also changed its Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) username to WhiteCastleOfficial.eth.

See Also: WHAT ARE ENS DOMAINS?

The report follows PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) recently announcing the launch of the Pepsi Mic Drop non-fungible token (NFT) collection earlier this week. Anheuser-Busch InBev-owned (NYSE:BUD) Budweiser also recently launched its “Budverse Cans: Heritage Edition" collection of 1,936 NFTs that will serve as the key to the company's vision of the metaverse.

Furthermore, McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) launched a limited amount of NFTs to celebrate bringing the McRib back to restaurants. Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) also recently joined former Facebook Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) and Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in their metaverse bet by hinting at NFT sneakers.

ENS Price Action: As of press time, the Ethereum Name Service's token is trading at $43.46 after seeing its price fall by over 6.13% over the last 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency Restaurants Markets General

