Nike Joins Facebook And Microsoft In Entering The Metaverse

bySamyuktha Sriram
November 3, 2021 11:35 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Nike Joins Facebook And Microsoft In Entering The Metaverse

A series of trademark applications filed by Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) indicate the multinational sneaker and apparel giant is preparing to enter the metaverse.

What Happened: According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, on Oct. 27 Nike filed applications for “Nike,” the slogan “Just Do It,” and its swoosh logo.

On Oct. 28, the company filed two more applications for the Air Jordan and Jumpman logos.

In addition to the filings, Nike posted a job for a “virtual material designer” on its website, further signaling its plans to enter the realm of digital assets.

These designers would be involved in the creation of virtual footwear and other digital products.

Prospective future employees will “play a key role in redefining our digital landscape, ushering us into the metaverse,” said Nike in the job posting.

For the moment, the company is still waiting on approval for a patent filed in 2019 to tokenize its CryptoKicks shoes as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain.

Nike’s move to “enter the metaverse” comes in tandem with similar moves from software giant Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and social media giant Facebook, recently rebranded as Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

“The metaverse enables us to embed computing into the real world and to embed the real world into computing. Bringing real presence to any digital space,” said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at the Ignite Conference.

Price Action: Nike shares are up 2% at $171.18 Wednesday morning.

Photo by Josh Redd on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Legal Markets Tech

Related Articles

These 6 Coins — Including A Dogecoin Knockoff And Shiba Inu — Gave Better Than 100% Returns In October

These 6 Coins — Including A Dogecoin Knockoff And Shiba Inu — Gave Better Than 100% Returns In October

Here are 6 coins, which include some familiar names, that gave more than 100% returns in October. read more
GameStop Bets On Crypto With Blockchain-Powered 'Web3 Gaming' Project

GameStop Bets On Crypto With Blockchain-Powered 'Web3 Gaming' Project

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is betting on cryptocurrency even more, as revealed by a recent job listing suggesting that the firm is looking to join Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) in developing the metaverse. read more
This Wallet Just Transferred $344M Worth Of ETH

This Wallet Just Transferred $344M Worth Of ETH

What happened: $344,291,955 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xbce4e85eb1a8e587db257a65da7703780db7bca4 read more
I Have $1,000. Should I Invest In Cannabis, Crypto Or Psychedelics?

I Have $1,000. Should I Invest In Cannabis, Crypto Or Psychedelics?

Portfolio diversity is always ideal, but what if you had to go all in on just one with exactly $1000 to invest? While some advise to play it safe, others opt for the more risky but potentially rewarding investment strategies, focusing on nascent spaces like crypto, psychedelics and cannabis. Of these three, which is the most appealing to today's marketplace? read more