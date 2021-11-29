Beer In The Metaverse? Budweiser Launches NFTs

Budweiser — the beer brand owned by Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (NYSE:BUD) — is launching non-fungible tokens that will work as the "key to the Budverse."

What Happened: Budweiser is launching the "Budverse Cans: Heritage Edition" NFT series.

The series includes 1,936 collectibles — as a reference to the year in which the firm started to sell beer cans — featuring elements of classic photos, ads, and design documents related to the brand's history.

Here is how you can purchase a #Budverse can this CyBEER Monday: pic.twitter.com/U3w7w1gvkp — beer.eth (@budweiserusa) November 29, 2021

See Also: Budweiser Buys $25,000 NFT Rocket: What You Should Know About Tom Sachs Rocket Factory

Each NFT will also bring perks to its owner, but those perks have not yet been announced. The company said "these NFTs will act as your key to the Budverse and can unlock exclusive benefits, rewards and surprises."

It's still unknown which blockchain will host the Budverse Cans that will be sold for $499 or $999 depending on the rarity level on an undisclosed NFT marketplace.

The report follows Budweiser buying an NFT of a crudely-drawn rocket made out of cans of its beer for $25,000 and featuring it as its official Twitter Inc. (NASDAQ:TWTR) profile image in late August.