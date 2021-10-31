McDonald's Enters NFT Market With McRib: Here's How You Can Win One

Leading restaurant company McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) is the latest big name brand to enter the fast-growing non-fungible token market.

What Happened: In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the McRib, McDonald’s is launching its first-ever NFT.

The limited-edition digital collectible will be available beginning Nov. 1 and feature the iconic sandwich.

“From sliding into our DMs asking ‘when is the McRib coming back?’ to creating a locator tool where fellow fans can report McRib sightings, they’ve proven their love for this delicious, yet elusive sandwich. And now, we’re giving them the chance to enjoy it year-round…digitally,” McDonald’s said in a press release.

The NFTs will be given away to select Twitter followers of McDonald's. Fans will need to follow McDonald’s on Twitter and retweet the Sweepstakes Invitation tweet from Nov. 1 through Nov. 7 for a chance to win an NFT.

The restaurant company will select 10 fans who will be awarded the limited-edition McRib NFT on Nov. 12.

“With the McRib NFT, you’ll never again have to say goodbye to the sandwich you love. Whether you score on or not, be sure to treat yourself to the legendary tangy BBQ flavor of the McRib IRL once it hits participating restaurants nationwide beginning Nov. 1 for a limited time.”

Why It’s Important: The McRib has built a cult-like following when it is available in restaurants. McDonald’s could generate additional press for the popular menu item in a relatively cheap marketing event for the company.

McDonald’s joins other big companies like the Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ: HAS) and Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) in launching NFTs.

Photo: Courtesy of corporate.mcdonalds.com