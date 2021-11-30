Cathie Wood Buys $25M In Robinhood On Monday — Here Are The Other Key Trades

Ark Investment Management, led by Cathie Wood, purchased $25M worth of shares in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) on Monday.

Robinhood shares fell nearly 3% in the regular session on Monday at $27.07. The shares were largely unchanged in the after-hours trading.

Ark purchased 572,717 Robinhood shares valued at nearly $15.5 million via the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK). Wood also purchased 342,346 Robinhood shares worth $9.3 million through the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF). The two purchases amounted to approximately $24.8 million.

Robinhood has been in the news lately over testing wallets for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), a cryptocurrency with large retail following. Some in the community are speculating whether the brokerage is the owner of the Dogecoin address holding 4.1 billion DOGE.

Ahead of Monday’s trade, ARKK and ARKF held nearly 13.2 million shares of Robinhood worth $356.74 million.

Here are a few other Ark Invest trades from Monday:

Purchased 475,825 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) through ARKQ.

Sold 168,432 shares Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC:TCEHY) through ARKF.

Sold 184,850 shares of JD.Com Inc (NYSE:JD) through ARKF.

Purchased 419,669 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB) through ARKK.

Sold 334,800 shares of Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) through ARKK, 185,740 shares through ARKQ and 14,130 shares through ARKX.

Purchased 29,094 shares of BYD Co Ltd (OTC:BYDDY) via ARKQ.