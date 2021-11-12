Tesla Remains Top-Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets; PaySafe, AMD And These Are Other Top Trends Today

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Friday, while PaySafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) are also seeing high interest.

What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 416 mentions as at press time, followed by electric vehicle maker Tesla with 360 mentions.

Online payments company Paysafe and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 237 and 139 mentions, respectively.

Apart from e-commerce company ContextLogic and graphics chipmaker Nvidia, the other stocks trending on the forum include newly-listed electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN), cannabis company Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL), online personal finance company SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) and payment company PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Why It Matters: Shares of Paysafe fell almost 42% in Thursday’s regular trading session after the company reported revenue for the third quarter that missed estimates and also issued a weak revenue outlook for the full year.

Nvidia is seeing high interest on the forum ahead of the company’s third-quarter results scheduled to be announced next week.

Sundial Growers reported a turnaround to profit in the third quarter and said its board of directors has approved a new share repurchase program of up to CA$100 million. The company’s shares gained almost 23% in the after-hours session.

Price Action: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust shares closed less than 0.1% higher in Thursday’s regular trading session at $463.77 and rose almost 0.3% in the after-hours session to $465.00.

Tesla shares closed 0.4% lower in the regular trading session at $1,063.51 and further lost 0.3% in the after-hours session to $1,060.00.

Paysafe shares closed almost 41.7% lower in the regular trading session at $4.24, but rose almost 1.7% in the after-hours session to $4.31.

