Tesla Remains Top-Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets; PaySafe, AMD And These Are Other Top Trends Today

byMadhukumar Warrier
November 12, 2021 4:29 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Tesla Remains Top-Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets; PaySafe, AMD And These Are Other Top Trends Today

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Friday, while PaySafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) are also seeing high interest.

What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 416 mentions as at press time, followed by electric vehicle maker Tesla with 360 mentions.

Online payments company Paysafe and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 237 and 139 mentions, respectively.

Apart from e-commerce company ContextLogic and graphics chipmaker Nvidia, the other stocks trending on the forum include newly-listed electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN), cannabis company Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL), online personal finance company SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) and payment company PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

See Also: Why This Nvidia Analyst Is Upping The Price Target Ahead Of Q3 Results

Why It Matters: Shares of Paysafe fell almost 42% in Thursday’s regular trading session after the company reported revenue for the third quarter that missed estimates and also issued a weak revenue outlook for the full year.

Nvidia is seeing high interest on the forum ahead of the company’s third-quarter results scheduled to be announced next week.

Sundial Growers reported a turnaround to profit in the third quarter and said its board of directors has approved a new share repurchase program of up to CA$100 million. The company’s shares gained almost 23% in the after-hours session.

Price Action: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust shares closed less than 0.1% higher in Thursday’s regular trading session at $463.77 and rose almost 0.3% in the after-hours session to $465.00.

Tesla shares closed 0.4% lower in the regular trading session at $1,063.51 and further lost 0.3% in the after-hours session to $1,060.00.

Paysafe shares closed almost 41.7% lower in the regular trading session at $4.24, but rose almost 1.7% in the after-hours session to $4.31.

Read Next: Cathie Wood Backs Elon Musk's Stock Sales, Says Tesla Selloff 'Nothing But A Blip,' Wouldn't Buy Rivian At Current Levels

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Penny Stocks Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Robinhood Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest On Debut; AMD, Amazon, Tilray Other Top Trends

Robinhood Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest On Debut; AMD, Amazon, Tilray Other Top Trends

RobinHood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and Amazon.com Inc. read more
Phunware Acquires This Innovative High-Performance Computer Company

Phunware Acquires This Innovative High-Performance Computer Company

Photo by Artiom Vallat on Unsplash read more
AMD CEO: Crypto Mining Is 'A Small Part' Of Business, Shouldn't Be A Focus Going Forward

AMD CEO: Crypto Mining Is 'A Small Part' Of Business, Shouldn't Be A Focus Going Forward

Crypto mining isn’t a market that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) feels strongly about, says CEO Lisa Su. read more
There Isn't A Bitcoin ETF Yet, But This New Crypto Mining ETF Offers An Alternative

There Isn't A Bitcoin ETF Yet, But This New Crypto Mining ETF Offers An Alternative

Investors are still waiting on a Bitcoin (CYRPTO: BTC) ETF, but may have an alternative with a new actively managed clean energy crypto mining ETF launched this week. read more