 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Paysafe Shares Plunging Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 10:39am   Comments
Share:
Why Are Paysafe Shares Plunging Today?
  • Paysafe (NYSE: PSFEreported a third-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 1% year-on-year to $353.6 million, missing the consensus of $370.6 million. Total Payment Volume of $31.1 billion increased 19% Y/Y.
  • Segments: Integrated Processing revenue grew 3.5% Y/Y to $186.9 million, Digital Wallet revenue declined 15.1% Y/Y to $83.7 million, and eCash Solutions revenue increased 10% Y/Y to $90.2 million.
  • The adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 10 bps to 30.1%. 
  • Paysafe held $262.3 million in cash and equivalents and generated $51.6 million in operating cash flow.
  • In the third quarter, we reported Adjusted EBITDA in line with our expectations, despite softer than expected revenue, reflecting both market and performance challenges within the digital wallet business, CEO Philip McHugh said.
  • Outlook: Paysafe sees Q4 revenue of $355 million – $365 million, below the consensus of $417.7 million.
  • The company slashed FY21 revenue from $1.53 billion - $1.55 billion to $1.47 billion - $1.48 billion below the consensus of $1.55 billion.
  • Price Action: PSFE shares traded lower by 40.8% at $4.31 in the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PSFE)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Tapestry Earnings Beat Estimates
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 11, 2021
Jim Cramer Advises Buying AZEK, Considers This Stock "Great Long-Term Story"
Credit Suisse Sees Balanced Risk-Reward At Paysafe's Current Share Levels
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Guidance Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com