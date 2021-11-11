Why This Nvidia Analyst Is Upping The Price Target Ahead Of Q3 Results

byShanthi Rexaline
November 11, 2021 11:43 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why This Nvidia Analyst Is Upping The Price Target Ahead Of Q3 Results

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares have been among the best-performing stocks so far this year. Ahead of the company's fiscal-year 2022, third-quarter results due Wednesday after the close, an analyst at Oppenheimer bumped up the price target for the shares.

The Nvidia Analyst: Rick Schafer reiterated an Outperform rating on Nvidia shares and increased the price target from $235 to $350.

The Nvidia Thesis: Nvidia is likely to report upside to consensus estimates for the third quarter that call for sales of $6.8 billion and earnings per share of $1.11, thanks to strong data center AI, analyst Schafer said in a note. The analyst also sees the company outperforming fourth-quarter consensus estimates.

Data center, accounting for about 36% of the revenues, is expected to see 19% quarter-over-quarter growth in the third quarter, led by A100 AI accelerators, the analyst said. Accelerator attach remains at less than 10%, he added.

"We see NVDA as a cornerstone of nascent metaverse builds (GPU, Omniverse,etc.)," Schafer said.

The company's leading "soup-to-nuts software/ hardware" platform solidifies its AI accelerator dominance, the analyst added.

Related Link: Nvidia Analyst Hikes Price Target By 30% On $10B Opportunity Presented By The Metaverse

Nvidia's gaming segment, accounting for about 47% of revenues, is expected to see a sequential increase of 3%, as gaming demand continues to outpace supply and channel inventories remain below-target levels, the analyst said. Gamers increasingly favor high-performance GPUs for e-sports and streaming content, he added.

RTX penetration is only about 20% of Nvidia's 200 million installed base, the analyst noted.

Crypto, the analyst said, will only make a minimal contribution going forward, as Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) moves to proof-of-stake.

The automotive segment, which saw a 1% sequential drop in the second quarter due to softer vehicle production, will likely be Nvidia's next major growth pillar, Schafer said. The company has an $8 billion auto revenue pipeline, with inflection expected in 2023 and 2024, he added.

Nvidia has internal efforts to develop its own ARM-based server CPU, which is expected to release in early 2023, the analyst noted.

Nvidia is likely to see sustained outsized growth led by DC/AI, gaming, and auto, with ARM adding strategic upside optionality, the analyst said.

With the stock adding over 40% over the past month, the bar is set higher, Oppenheimer said.

"We don't view earnings as a likely material catalyst near term but remain long-term buyers," the firm added.

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia shares were rallying 2.07% to $300.70 Thursday morning.

Related Link: Nvidia Rallies With Key Catalysts Ahead: Wil Chipmaker Be The Next To Join $1-Trillion Club?

Photo: Courtesy Nividia

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Cryptocurrency News Price Target Reiteration Top Stories Markets Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

What's Going On With Bitcoin And Ethereum Today?

What's Going On With Bitcoin And Ethereum Today?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are trading higher Tuesday morning amid positive commentary from Bank of America analysts and the anticipated regulation of crypto in Brazil. read more
Bank Of America Bullish On Bitcoin, Says Crypto Market Too Large To Ignore

Bank Of America Bullish On Bitcoin, Says Crypto Market Too Large To Ignore

Wall Street banking giant Bank Of America called blockchain the “most exciting new market in years” in a new research report. What Happened: On Monday, BofA published a digital asset primer stating that the market has become too large to ignore. read more
What's Driving Adoption Of Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum In India And Vietnam?

What's Driving Adoption Of Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum In India And Vietnam?

The drivers for the adoption of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) in India and read more
Deutsche Bank: If Bitcoin Is Digital Gold, Ethereum Is Digital Silver

Deutsche Bank: If Bitcoin Is Digital Gold, Ethereum Is Digital Silver

A new report from Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) Research reasons that if Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the 21st century “digital gold,” then Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is “digital silver.” read more