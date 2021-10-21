fbpx

What's Happening With Ethereum? Crypto Daily October 21, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
October 21, 2021 12:35 pm
What's Happening With Ethereum? Crypto Daily October 21, 2021

On today's episode of Crypto Daily:

You Asked, We Answered! What’s happening with Ethereum?

Benzinga's Blockchain Editor Joe Dewitt lists Levels and signs to watch for Ethereum's all-time high.

Do not make these 3 mistakes when buying cryptocurrency:

Dewitt also shares the top mistakes cryptocurrency investors struggle with.

  • Overleverage
  • Stick to one coin
  • Panic Sell at dips

Questions? Ask at joedewitt@benzinga.com and we will answer!

Listen to the full episode here:

 

Joe Dewitt Follow: https://twitter.com/metabitz

Past Episodes of Daily Crypto

 

