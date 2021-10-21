What's Happening With Ethereum? Crypto Daily October 21, 2021

Start The Day With The Best Daily Overview Of The Crypto Space

On today's episode of Crypto Daily:

You Asked, We Answered! What’s happening with Ethereum?

Benzinga's Blockchain Editor Joe Dewitt lists Levels and signs to watch for Ethereum's all-time high.

Do not make these 3 mistakes when buying cryptocurrency:

Dewitt also shares the top mistakes cryptocurrency investors struggle with.

Overleverage

Stick to one coin

Panic Sell at dips

Questions? Ask at joedewitt@benzinga.com and we will answer!

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.