What's Happening With Ethereum? Crypto Daily October 21, 2021
Start The Day With The Best Daily Overview Of The Crypto Space
On today's episode of Crypto Daily:
You Asked, We Answered! What’s happening with Ethereum?
Benzinga's Blockchain Editor Joe Dewitt lists Levels and signs to watch for Ethereum's all-time high.
Do not make these 3 mistakes when buying cryptocurrency:
Dewitt also shares the top mistakes cryptocurrency investors struggle with.
- Overleverage
- Stick to one coin
- Panic Sell at dips
Questions? Ask at joedewitt@benzinga.com and we will answer!
