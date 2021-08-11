fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
366.84
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.02
352.71
+ 0.01%
SPY
-0.03
442.71
-0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
146.57
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
161.78
-0.01%

Why Is Dogecoin Shooting Up Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
August 11, 2021 6:29 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is Dogecoin Shooting Up Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 7.91% higher at $0.27 over 24 hours Wednesday early morning. 

What’s Moving: The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency has soared 38.22% over a seven-day trailing period.

DOGE traded 5.57% and 4.02% higher against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) respectively.

The meme-coin has skyrocketed 4,608.39% since the year began. DOGE had the fourth-best year-to-date returns among the coins tracked by CoinMarketCap data.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE rose in parallel with other major cryptocurrencies as the global market cap for coins registered a 3.75% increase to $1.91 trillion at press time.

See Also: Why Ethereum And NFT Based Crypto Axie Infinity Is Trading 60% Higher Today

On Wednesday morning, DOGE was the third most mentioned cryptocurrency on Twitter Inc’s (NYSE:TWTR) platform behind BTC and ETH.

DOGE also attracted high interest from investors on social media, as per Stocktwits’ data.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong said Tuesday at the company’s second-quarter earnings call that the platform was “agnostic” about picking cryptocurrency winners in a reference to DOGE’s listing in the quarter.

Meanwhile, a planned upgrade that would have lowered the DOGE transaction fee will see some delay, as per the cryptocurrency’s co-creator Billy Markus.

As per Benzinga's Melanie Schaffer Dogecoin is 'digging' itself into a bullish pattern.

Read Next: Cardano Shoots Up 18%, Leaving Bitcoin, Dogecoin Gains In The Dust: What's Going On?

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Coinbase CEO On Dogecoin Listing Says We Are 'Agnostic' About Picking Winners And Want To Support All Legal Assets

Brian Armstrong, the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), said his company is “agnostic” about picking cryptocurrency winners and just wants to support all legal crypto assets. read more

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Mute Amid Regulatory Uncertainty — Cardano And XRP Are On A Tear

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) soared Tuesday night even as the rally in other major cryptocurrencies simmered down with the global cryptocurrency market cap up 0.8% at $1.88 trillion. read more

3 Robinhood Sympathy Trades To Watch

Retail broker Robinhood went public last week and opened down on its first day of trading. read more

Could Shiba Inu Coin Inclusion Help eToro Ahead Of SPAC Merger?

One of the hottest cryptocurrencies of 2021 was added to a leading retail broker on Thursday, which could boost shares of a company going public via SPAC. read more