fbpx

QQQ
-1.89
370.62
-0.51%
DIA
+ 1.60
349.55
+ 0.46%
SPY
+ 0.52
441.61
+ 0.12%

Dogecoin Upgrade To Lower Transaction Fees Sees Delay

byMadhukumar Warrier
August 10, 2021 11:55 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Upgrade To Lower Transaction Fees Sees Delay

A planned upgrade for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) to lower its transaction fees will see some delay, according to the meme cryptocurrency’s co-creator Billy Markus.

What Happened: Markus, who goes by the username Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter, said that adoption of the upgrade will not happen immediately, but will most likely come sooner than Robinhood market Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) wallets.

Markus was responding to a tweet by Dogecoin core developer Mitchi Lumin, who said that the developers are trying to add one more solution for fee rounding.

See Also: How To Buy Dogeoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: The proposal to reduce Dogecoin transaction fee was announced by Dogecoin developer Ross Nicoll in June and won the support of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk as well as Markus.

The proposal aims to make it easier for users to transact in Dogecoin after “all time high exchange rates against both the U.S. dollar and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)” altered the dynamic.

The plan advocates for the revision of the default fee rate to 0.01 DOGE. The average Dogecoin transaction fee stands at 2.35 DOGE or ($0.612), according to BitInfoCharts, at press time.

Dogecoin’s year-to-date gains are an impressive 4,443.7%. However, the meme cryptocurrency is down 64.9% from its all-time high of $0.7376 reached in May and is now in seventh place in terms of market capitalization, as per CoinMarketCap data.

Lower transaction fees would enable increased adoption of the Shiba Inu-themed coin by cryptocurrency users and help keep the network competitive with other cryptocurrencies like Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) and bitcoin.

Price Action: Dogecoin is up 0.9% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.2578 at press time.

Read Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Mute Amid Regulatory Uncertainty — Cardano And XRP Are On A Tear

Photo by Marco Verch on Flickr

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

3 Robinhood Sympathy Trades To Watch

Retail broker Robinhood went public last week and opened down on its first day of trading. read more

Could Shiba Inu Coin Inclusion Help eToro Ahead Of SPAC Merger?

One of the hottest cryptocurrencies of 2021 was added to a leading retail broker on Thursday, which could boost shares of a company going public via SPAC. read more

Why This Investor Is Raising The 'Yellow Flag' On The Most Mentioned Stock On WallStreetBets

A week after hitting the public marketplace, Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is surging to new all-time highs Wednesday. read more

EXCLUSIVE: WallStreetBets Founder Talks GameStop, AMC, Robinhood, Crypto On 'Power Hour'

Founded in 2012, r/wallstreetbets surged in popularity at the beginning of 2021 as retail traders took to the subreddit to discuss potential short squeeze opportunities in stocks like GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: read more