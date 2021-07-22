fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.39
359.17
+ 0.66%
DIA
+ 0.24
347.75
+ 0.07%
SPY
+ 0.98
433.57
+ 0.23%
TLT
+ 1.40
146.70
+ 0.95%
GLD
+ 0.35
168.41
+ 0.21%

There Isn't A Bitcoin ETF Yet, But This New Crypto Mining ETF Offers An Alternative

byChris Katje
July 22, 2021 5:10 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
There Isn't A Bitcoin ETF Yet, But This New Crypto Mining ETF Offers An Alternative

Investors are still waiting on a Bitcoin (CYRPTO: BTC) ETF, but may have an alternative with a new actively managed clean energy crypto mining ETF launched this week.

About The ETF: The Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF (NYSE:RIGZ) is a new launch that gives investors exposure to companies mining cryptocurrency and the mining infrastructure industry.

Over 50% of North American mining is done using renewable energy sources, according to Viridi, which is the theme of the fund.

“A growing number of investors are keen to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency sector through regulated investment vehicles, but also want to see active leadership and commitment to environmental sustainability,” Viridi said.

Companies held in the ETF will be producers of semiconductors or chips used for mining, manufacturers of cryptocurrency mining hardware and companies that mine. The ETF will not invest directly in cryptocurrencies but will have indirect exposure to Bitcoin, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and others due to the assets being held on some balance sheets.

“We launched RIGZ to provide investors with an ETF that attempts to align purpose and profit by investing in the infrastructure that underpins the entire ecosystem with sustainability in mind,” Viridi Funds CEO Wes Fulford said.

Fulford will serve as the portfolio manager of the ETF. Fulford is the former CEO of Bitfarms and an experienced investment banking and asset manager.

Related Link: Bitcoin ETF Proposals: The SEC's Long History Of Rejections 

Fund Holdings: The ETF began trading this week and has the following holdings as of July 21. The fund is actively managed, meaning the holdings can change on a daily basis, instead of a quarterly rebalance, which is common among ETFs.

  • Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA): 10.8% of assets
  • Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF): 9.4%
  • Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT): 9.4%
  • Samsung Electronic: 7.6%
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA): 6.2%
  • DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF): 4.4%
  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT): 4.4%
  • Hive Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HVBT): 4.4%
  • Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK): 4.4%
  • Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD): 4.3%
  • Argo Blockchain (OTC:ARBKF): 4.2%
  • Taiwan Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSM): 4.2%

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

Tune in Mon., Wed., Fri. @2pm EST for Moon or Bust

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Penny Stocks Specialty ETFs Small Cap Markets Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

20 Picks From The 2021 CNBC 'Stock Draft': Bitcoin, Amazon, Ark Lead The Way

The annual CNBC Stock Draft was held on Thursday. Ten professional investors, athletes and celebrities each chose two picks from a list of 60 investment ideas. The contest will crown the winner as the team with the highest average return from April 29, 2021, to Feb. 11, 2022, the Friday before the Super Bowl. read more

JPMorgan To Launch Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket With 11 'Bitcoin Stocks' Including MicroStrategy And Square

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is planning to launch a new product that will give investors exposure to cryptocurrency through eleven Bitcoin proxy stocks. read more

Can You Mine Bitcoin With A Game Boy? This Guy Gave It A Go

It may be common knowledge that mining Bitcoin (BTC) requires a great deal of energy and computer power but it did not deter a person online from trying to do it on an 80’s era  Nintendo Co, Ltd (OTC: read more

Unlike Nvidia, AMD Doesn't Mind If You Use Its Gaming GPUs To Mine Ethereum

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is taking a diametrically opposite stand to Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) on putting restrictions on the use of its gaming graphics cards for cryptocurrency mining, PC Gamer read more