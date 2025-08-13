Trump-Putin Meeting Looms: Here's How Oil Markets Could React

With President Donald Trump set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, global oil markets are on edge, weighing the possibility of peace, pressure, or a fresh wave of economic retaliation with the risks of major energy consequences.

The historic summit, taking place 42 months into the war in Ukraine, marks the first direct talks between the U.S. and Russian leaders since the invasion began in early 2022.

The outcome could influence everything from sanctions policy to the flow of Russian oil across global markets.

Trump: ‘Very Severe Consequences’ If Ceasefire Fails

In recent days, President Trump has outlined both the stakes and his strategy.

He said a ceasefire agreement will be his top priority when sitting down with Putin—and failing to reach one could trigger strong punitive measures.

"There will be some swapping of territories, to the betterment of both," Trump said last week, hinting at possible territorial compromises—an idea firmly rejected by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On Wednesday, Trump added that if initial talks with Putin go well, he would push for a second, trilateral meeting involving Zelenskyy and even key European leaders.

But he warned, "there will be very severe consequences" if Putin refuses to halt military strikes.

Asked whether he could stop attacks on civilians, Trump was blunt: "I've had that conversation with him… then I go home, and I see that a rocket hit a nursing home… I want to end the war."

Bessent: All Options On the Table

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed the administration is prepared to ramp up pressure, especially on nations enabling Russian oil exports.

"We put secondary tariffs on India… If things don't go well, they could go up." Bessent said in an interview on Wednesday, adding that sanctions "can go up or be loosened," depending on how the summit plays out.

Bessent criticized European nations for failing to take bold action. Recalling a G7 meeting with Trump, he said, "I asked if anyone at the table would support a 200% secondary tariff on China… everyone looked at their shoes."

He also raised the prospect of targeting Russia's "shadow fleet" of oil tankers operating outside conventional tracking systems, signaling Washington's willingness to disrupt covert energy flows.

Oil Markets Brace For Impact, But How Much Will Change?

Despite the high-stakes atmosphere, Goldman Sachs commodity analyst Daan Struyven said in a note Wednesday that the near-term risk to Russian oil supply remains limited—regardless of whether the meeting leads to progress or breaks down.

Brent oil prices have already slipped 10% since July 30, falling to $66 as traders priced in delays to new sanctions and the continued resilience in Indian oil imports.

On Wednesday, the West Texas Intermediate – as tracked by the United States Oil Fund USO – fell to $62 a barrel, hitting the lowest levels since early June.

Goldman outlined three scenarios:

Peace Deal: If a deal is reached, U.S. sanctions might ease—but Goldman sees no major near-term Russian supply surge. OPEC+ quotas, low upstream investment and a strong ruble limit output. Escalation: If talks break down, threats of new U.S. tariffs or secondary sanctions could emerge. Still, Goldman expects limited disruption. Russia could deepen price discounts, and China and India are likely to keep buying. Status Quo: If talks continue without resolution, oil markets would likely stay on current trajectories, pricing in long-term uncertainty rather than immediate shocks.

All Eyes On Alaska—And The Aftermath

While volatility could spike around headlines, Goldman's base case assumes that the Trump-Putin summit will not meaningfully shift Russian oil flows in the short run.

Still, with sanctions, diplomacy and energy interests colliding, Friday's meeting will be closely watched by investors.

