Nearly a month has passed since Ohio began selling adult-use cannabis and dispensaries in the Columbus area are reporting continued strong demand. Locals Cannabis and Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF, both with locations in the city, have observed sustained interest with no indication of a decrease in customers.

Legal Weed Buyers Flock To Ohio Dispensaries

Mandy Morton, owner of Locals Cannabis, noted a significant uptick in patronage. “We've had at least six times the amount of people that we had before when we were just medical,” Morton told WOWK-TV. “So the non-medical crowd has definitely come in in full force.”

Similarly, the cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) Trulieve has experienced a steady flow of patrons. Nick Rassler, director of state operations, highlighted the consistency in customer visits. “We're still seeing roughly the same volume of people each week that we saw the first launch week,” said Rassler. “I think that that'll continue to grow.”

Get Benzinga’s exclusive analysis and the top news about the cannabis industry and markets daily in your inbox for free. Subscribe to our newsletter here. If you’re serious about the business, you can’t afford to miss out.

Both companies report that customers are becoming more savvy about the purchasing process. “The first couple weeks we had a longer consultation process with new customers talking them through what to expect in dispensary sales and what products we have available,” Morton added.

Cannabis MSOs Expanding Footprint In Ohio

In addition Florida-based Trulieve, several other MSOs are capitalizing on Ohio’s burgeoning marijuana market. These include Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF, the Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. CBSTF, Curaleaf Holdings Inc. CURLF, Rise Dispensaries, Acreage Holdings Inc. ACRHF, Green Thumb Industries Inc. GTBIF and Cresco Labs Inc. CRLBF.

Financially, the sector has shown impressive figures. WOWK-TV notes that according to the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control, adult-use marijuana sales have already topped $44 million as of Saturday.

Read Also: Ohio's Cannabis Sales Surge Might Trouble Michigan's Market

Lawmakers Concerned Over Road Safety

However, this economic boom is not without its challenges, as increased sales have prompted concerns among state lawmakers about road safety. A bill is under consideration that would permit law enforcement to conduct oral fluid tests to check for drug impairment in drivers. Yet, research from UC Davis indicates that the presence of THC in bodily fluids does not correlate with actual driving impairment, challenging the basis of such legislative measures.

As the debate on safety measures unfolds, Ohio’s adult-use cannabis market remains poised for continued growth and sustained consumer engagement.

Read Next:

Image generated with AI tools.