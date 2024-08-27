Cannabis Careers In Ohio Attracting Gen X, Millennials Amid Legalization's Economic Boom

In the wake of Ohio's legalization of adult-use cannabis, a notable demographic shift is occurring: individuals aged 30 to 50, primarily among Gen X and millennials, are increasingly turning to the cannabis industry for career opportunities.

This trend is visible via the surge in enrollment at institutions like The Cleveland School of Cannabis and Kent State University, which offer specialized courses designed to equip new entrants with the necessary skills.

Read Also: Smoke Much Weed, Ohio? $38.5M In First Two Weeks Of Adult-Use Sales, Including Medical Marijuana

Training Ohio's Next Cannabis Industry Leaders

Since the commencement of recreational sales in early August, The Cleveland School of Cannabis has seen unprecedented interest in its courses, prompting daily information sessions to accommodate potential students, reports Bryn Caswell of News 5 Cleveland.

Maurice Butts, a student at the school, embodies this shift. Having harbored a long-standing passion for cannabis, Butts sees the legal changes as an opportunity to professionalize his interest. "As a state, we are still a baby to this. We are brand new and as this baby grows, it's going to get bigger and offer more jobs and opportunities for people to get into the industry. I love cannabis. So, I'm doing what I love and I'm getting better at it," Butts said.

Get Benzinga’s exclusive analysis and the top news about the cannabis industry and markets daily in your inbox for free. Subscribe to our newsletter here. If you’re serious about the business, you can’t afford to miss out.

Kent State University's Green Flower program has also witnessed a significant uptick, with over 140 enrollments since January, more than half of which have opted for the agriculture track. "We were pleasantly surprised that we created these courses to try to help facilitate the training needed to help in this industry that would be growing in Ohio," notes Eric Mansfield, a spokesperson for the university.

Ohio's Cannabis Market Retains Local Dollars

Furthermore, the influx of new industry participants is not just changing career paths but also reshaping local economies. Previously, many Ohioans traveled out of state, contributing to the cannabis markets in Michigan and beyond. However, with robust local sales, which hit $38.5 million in just the first two week of August, Ohio is retaining more of its economic activity.

As Ohio's market matures, with projections to reach $1.3 billion annually, the economic benefits of legalization become an allure for those seeking new careers in an industry that promises growth and innovation.

Read Next:

Image by SD_FlowerPower on Shutterstock.