Ohio Approves 34 Dispensaries As Recreational Sales Near, New Cannabis DUI Testing Bill Controversy

Ohio is on the brink of finally opening its recreational cannabis market as 34 medical cannabis businesses, including growers, processors and testing labs have been granted permissions to expand into adult-use sales. This development marks a crucial step towards the state’s recreational cannabis sales rollout nearly nine months after voters approved recreational use, with businesses poised for a surge in demand.

Recreational Dispensary Approvals Still Pending

However, sales have yet to commence due to pending approvals for dispensaries, according to Ideastream. The Ohio Division of Cannabis Control (DCC) aims to issue dual-use licenses to dispensaries by September 7. Jamie Crawford, a public information officer with the Ohio Department of Commerce, recently explained that the timing for sales would depend on each dispensary's readiness, emphasizing that the state is ensuring that businesses meet all requirements for a safe and compliant market entry.

Key Players In Ohio Ramp Up Production

Meanwhile, key players like Riviera Creek, Pure Ohio Wellness and Green Thumb Industries Inc GTBIF have already received dual-use certificates, ramping up production in anticipation of new market demands. This move comes as the state processes numerous applications for dual-use operations, reflecting a robust interest in the sector’s expansion.

House Bill 230 Sparks Controversy Over Cannabis Testing

Amidst these developments, legislative movements are also seeking to shape the landscape. House Bill 230, recently passed in the Ohio House, introduces new measures for addressing drug-related offenses, reports NBC4, including a controversial provision for oral fluid tests to identify impaired drivers, potentially including those under the influence of cannabis. Critics, including Dennis Cauchon of Harm Reduction Ohio, argue that these tests are not reliably indicative of impairment. “It sounds good and in certain cases, it makes a difference," Cauchon stated. "But in marijuana oral fluid testing, one isn't better than the other. None of them are very good.”

This skepticism is echoed in scientific circles, with studies suggesting that the presence of cannabinoids in saliva or breath does not correlate directly with impairment levels. This raises concerns about the accuracy of such tests, particularly as they risk false positives for people who have consumed non-psychoactive hemp-derived products.

Ohio's legislative and operational maneuvers aim at setting the stage for a robust adult-use cannabis market amid contentious debates on related public safety measures.

Featured image created with AI tools.

