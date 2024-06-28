Aurora Cannabis Shoots For $512M Market: Marijuana Stock Analyst Initiates Coverage With Neutral

Loading... Loading...

Aurora Cannabis ACB, a key player in the global medical marijuana market, stands at a strategic crossroads. Pablo Zuanic, a seasoned marijuana stock analyst from Zuanic & Associates, has initiated coverage on stock with a neutral rating. The core of his analysis hinges on whether Aurora's push into international markets will bolster its future or accelerate its challenges.

Zuanic's report delivers actionable insights into Aurora's finances and strategy, equipping investors to interpret earnings, assess global market impacts and make informed decisions in a dynamic industry.

"ACB is among the two largest medical cannabis companies globally and stands to benefit significantly from nascent international markets, which we estimate could see a tenfold increase over the next decade," Zuanic wrote.

Financial Overview

Zuanic's report charts Aurora’s financial forecasts against its ambitious global expansion plans. Despite projecting a potential tenfold increase in international market size over the next decade, the analyst remains cautious.

He points out the company's need to prove its growth strategies amid

an increasingly competitive and uncertain global landscape.

Aurora Cannabis reported FY24 sales at $270.3 million, with projections increasing to $355.3 million by FY27.

According to Zuanic, Aurora's financial projections show significant improvements across key metrics over the next few years. The EPS (earnings per share) is forecasted to rise from -$0.12 in FY25 to $0.39 in FY27, indicating a turnaround from a loss per share to a profit per share, which suggests improving profitability.

"Despite ACB's promising growth potential and its financial position, its current 1.5x EV/Sales valuation does not fully reflect its market stance, though it aligns with or surpasses most of its direct competitors," Zuanic noted.

EBITDA, a measure of the company's operational efficiency and profitability, is expected to grow from $13.2 million in FY24 to $60.2 million in FY27. Additionally, the free cash flow (FCF) outlook transitions from a negative $85.5 million in FY24 to a positive $53.7 million in FY27.

Market Dynamics

The company's share price stands at C$6.98, with a market capitalization of C$393 million. The stock performance has varied, showing a 30-day decrease of 29% and a 1-year increase of 25%.

The company targets a long-term market share of 10% in the international MMJ market, potentially increasing its international MMJ sales to approximately C$700 million. Current annualized international proforma revenues are C$100 million.

Challenges And Opportunities

Positive movements toward free cash flow and EBITDA are noted, yet the company must still demonstrate its ability to meet these financial targets amidst shareholder concerns over dilution and past financial missteps.

"Although we maintain a long-term constructive view, we perceive ACB as a 'show me' story due to several factors: the unclear growth pace in international markets in the short to medium term, the absence of a U.S. angle which might catalyze other stocks, and the company's need to meet its guidance of achieving positive free cash flow by the end of this calendar year," explained Zuanic.

U.S. Market Strategy: A Cautious Approach

Zuanic explained that Aurora Cannabis's strategy in the U.S. reflects a broader caution observed among Canadian LPs due to their NASDAQ ACB listings. These firms, including Cronos Group CRON with PharmaCann and Canopy Growth CGC with its U.S. assets like Acreage, Jetty and Wana, typically avoid direct investments in U.S. plant-touching assets pending federal legalization.

Similarly, companies like SNDL SNDL convert debt into equity in U.S. entities such as Surterra and SkyMint, while others like Village Farms International VFF invest in CBD, and Organigram OGI focus on hemp via Jupiter.

Aurora positions itself for entry into the U.S. medical marijuana market post-federal legalization, leveraging its expertise to potentially enhance its market stance. However, the U.S.'s plans to reschedule cannabis—acknowledging state programs while keeping federal prohibition—could delay Aurora's market entry, necessitating strategic patience and readiness.

Photo: AI-Generated Image.