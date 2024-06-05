Aurora Cannabis Launches 1.2g Resign Cartridges In Australia, Now Available For Doctors To Prescribe

Loading... Loading...

Canadian cannabis giant Aurora Cannabis Inc.ACB ACB in conjunction with MedReleaf Australia, is launching its premium 1.2g resin cartridges in Australia. Now available for doctors to prescribe to patients in Australia, Aurora’s new resign cartridges, developed and manufactured at the company’s EU-GMP and TGA-GMP certified facility, will be distributed by MedReleaf Australia.

“We are thrilled to bring premium resin cartridges to the Australian market, a signal of our commitment to expanding patient access to an even greater variety of premium cannabis,” stated Kristin Viccars, interim managing director of MedReleaf Australia. “Our products are designed with the highest standards of quality with safety in mind, and we are confident that Australian patients will value the unique experience our cartridges offer. We continue to look at new opportunities to expand our portfolio and patient care.”

The new resin cartridges include offerings from Aurora and IndiMed. The IndiMed brand offering focuses on providing affordable medicine and improving access for patients. The Aurora brand offering features cultivar-specific options such as Sourdough and Electric Honeydew, Aurora’s leading proprietary cultivars. All products are full spectrum, providing a comprehensive cannabinoid profile for a more effective and balanced experience.

These resign cartridges are available as of June 4, 2024. Its key features include a specific flavor profile, high potency, user-friendly design and TGA-GMP quality control and safety standards.

Price Action

Aurora Cannabis shares traded 0.98% higher at $5.92 per share during Wednesday's pre-market session.

