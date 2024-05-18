Cannabis Meets Prescription Drugs, Steroids And Ketamine In Schedule III: What It Means, Key Stocks To Watch

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden's administration is moving to reschedule cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). This shift could revolutionize the cannabis industry. But what exactly is Schedule III? What other substances are produced and studied in this category? Which stocks are thriving in these sectors?

Schedule III substances, according to the DEA, have accepted medical value and low addiction possibility. Examples of Schedule III drugs include testosterone, codeine, ketamine, anabolic steroids and certain medications.

Stocks To Watch In Schedule III

Ketamine Investments

Johnson & Johnson JNJ , with an enterprise value (EV) of $378.09 billion and a market cap of $372.24 billion, stands as a dominant force in the ketamine market with significant investments in innovative treatments like Spravato .

MindMed MNMD , an early-stage company with a market cap of $583.75 million and an EV of $348.43 million, is pioneering psychedelic research, particularly in ketamine derivatives. Despite its current unprofitability, analysts rate MindMed as a strong buy due to its promising pipeline and innovative treatment approaches.

Cybin Inc. CYBN , with a market cap of $262.63 million and an EV of $233.03 million, is highlighted for its innovative approaches to mental health treatment through psychedelics. The company has secured multiple patents and is making significant progress in clinical trials.

Steroids

Pfizer Inc. PFE , with an EV of $219.47 billion and a market cap of $162 billion, is selected for its substantial market cap and established presence in the steroid market.

Amgen Inc. AMGN , boasting a market cap of $167 billion and an EV of $222.66 billion, is renowned for fabricating steroids for cancer-related cachexia and muscle wasting. Beyond steroids, Amgen is also known for its biopharmaceutical research, including treatments for oncology, cardiovascular disease, and inflammation.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA , with an EV of $34.99 billion and a market cap of $18 billion, is involved in the global generic drug market. The company's strategic investments in steroid research enhance its diversified portfolio.

Pharma-Grade Cannabinoids Investments

AbbVie Inc. ABBV , with a market cap of $294 billion and an EV of $349.42 billion, is selected for its leading position in the pharmaceutical market and its innovative research in Marinol (dronabinol), a synthetic cannabinoid. The company’s financial stability and continued investment in cannabinoid research position it as a major player in the evolving pharmaceutical landscape.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ , with an enterprise value of $10.80 billion and a market cap of $7 billion, is recognized for its breakthrough treatments in epilepsy, such as Epidiolex.

What Happens Within The Cannabis Industry Under Rescheduling?

The change is expected to provide substantial financial relief by allowing marijuana businesses to deduct operational expenses. This could result in up to a 500% increase in cash flow for major players like Trulieve TCNNF and Curaleaf CURLF. Additionally, DEA-authorized studies on cannabis benefits will advance research and development, potentially leading to groundbreaking medical applications.

Federally regulating cannabis would make many industry practices illegal and enforce stricter regulations, mirroring those for other Schedule III drugs. This would require written prescriptions and controlled distribution by licensed pharmacists, aiming to ensure patient safety and product consistency.

