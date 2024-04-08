Here's Where To Buy And Consume Weed: New Cannabis Shops, Consumption Lounges And More

Loading... Loading...

As Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Florida, in a new venue in Hollywood, on April 16 and 17, gathering top CEOs, investors and leaders in the cannabis industry, let's scroll through the latest store openings in the burgeoning space.

Florida Cannabis Retail Footprint Grows In Wake Of Supreme Court Approval Of Cannabis Legalization Proposal

Cannabis retailers in Florida continue to grow their footprint as the Florida Supreme Court finally approved the recreational cannabis legalization initiative for the November ballot.

Cansortium Inc. TIUM CNTMF, a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company operating under the FLUENT brand, announced on Friday the opening of its first location in Daytona Beach at 555 Ridgewood Ave, marking the company's 35th dispensary in the state.

Medical cannabis giant Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF, which is the top supporter of the legalization initiative, wrapped up March by opening a new shop at 655 North Atlantic Avenue in Cocoa Beach.

TRP recently revealed the dual opening of its Cookies Tampa dispensaries, the first locations on Florida's west coast from the world's most recognized cannabis company, Cookies. The new stores are located at 2961 N. Dale Mabry Highway #102 and 1509 E. Fletcher Ave, Suite #105.

Michigan's Cannabis Festivities

In Beniznga's home state of Michigan, Pleasantrees' grand opening of a new cannabis dispensary located in the historic Gibraltar Trade Center on Friday took place on March 29.

Meanwhile, all six Mint Cannabis stores in the Great Lake State – in Monroe, Oxford, Portage, Kalamazoo, Mt. Pleasant and Coldwater – celebrated the solar eclipse Monday with customers 21 and older by offering free solar eclipse glasses and a 20 percent discount on all products.

California Weed Industry Expands

In Califonia, which houses a quarter of the nation's total cannabis retail footprint and ensures that nearly all its residents have access to a dispensary in their county, two new stores kicked off sales.

B Real, the legendary hip hop artist of Cypress Hill fame announced the opening of his newest Dr. Greenthumb’s dispensary. The dispensary officially launched on April 6 at 1264 N. Wishon Ave in Fresno.

Cannabis brand Muha Meds launched its first titular California retail location in the Eagle Rock region of Los Angeles at 1731 Colorado Blvd, recently.

High Seas, a cannabis boutique located at 1921 Harbor Blvd in Costa Mesa announced its grand opening last week.

Nevada's Consumption Lounges

Further east, Smoke and Mirrors, the first cannabis consumption lounge in Nevada, obtained final approval to begin operations earlier this year. Located on Sammy Davis Jr. Drive in Las Vegas and part of Thrive Cannabis Marketplace, Smoke and Mirrors was the first to pass a Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board inspection and kick off operations in February.

The second state-approved cannabis consumption lounge is DAZED! Form Planet 13 Holdings Inc. PLTH PLNH opened in Las Vegas on Friday. It's located inside the 12,000 sq-ft Planet 13 Las Vegas SuperStore, at 2548 W Desert Inn Rd.

New Jersey's Two New Cannabis Shops

The New Jersey cannabis market has undergone a transformative shift in recent years with the opening of two new stores recently.

C3 Industries held the grand opening of its High Profile Lakehurst dispensary in mid-March. Located at 145 NJ-70 in Lakehurst, the new shop is C3’s first retail location in New Jersey, and its 24th dispensary nationwide.

Holistic Re-Leaf, located at 321 Mt. Hope Ave. in the Rockaway Township Mall, celebrated its grand opening on March 15.

New York Cannabis Market Welcomes New Retailers

A top New York cannabis regulator predicted recently that cannabis will one day be sold at Madison Square Garden. Until reaching this "new frontier," according to Damian Fagon, chief equity officer at the New York Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), cannabis shops continue to pop up in New York.

Bliss + Lex, Manhattan's Upper East Side’s latest state-licensed dispensary at 128 East 86th St., held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last month. It was the second retailer to open in collaboration with the Housing Works CAURD Community Initiative.

The Cannabis Place launched cannabis sales recently at its New York City flagship licensed dispensary at 74-03 Metropolitan Avenue, Middle Village in Queens.

Texas Medical Cannabis Market Evolves

Meanwhile, in Texas where the state Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing five cities over voter-approved marijuana laws, medical cannabis retailers continue to ramp up its presence.

Texas Original opened its newest prescription pickup location in Sugar Land in March, joining the cannabis provider's three existing prescription pickup locations servicing the Houston area.

Right on Brands, Inc. RTON launched cannabis sales at its 12th licensed store at 1442 W Moore in Terrell in mid-March.

Cannabis Retail Updates In These Four States

Next up, there's Massachusetts and its cannabis industry, which experienced unprecedented growth in 2023 with total sales nearing $1.8 billion. Dazed Cannabis in Monson, on Boston Road West, was among the most recent stores to hold its official grand opening celebration.

In Ohio, where Republicans continue to bicker over the legal marijuana program, Vext Science, Inc. VEXT VEXTF acquired property associated with a cannabis dispensary in Athens for 2.6 million.

Ann Arbor, Michigan-based C3 Industries said last week High Profile Ironwood has kicked off its “Gas for Gas Campaign,” giving Minnesota cannabis consumers a chance to earn prepaid gas cards by shopping at the Ironwood location.

Acreage Holdings, Inc. ACRG ACRDF kicked off adult-use cannabis sales at its Vernon, Connecticut dispensary last month. The Botanist Vernon at 234 Talcottville Road, is now operating as a hybrid dispensary, providing its full suite of products to both medical patients and adult-use customers.

