Cannabis Dispensaries Outnumber McDonald's, California Has The Most, Oklahoma Highest Number Per Capita

More Pot Shops Than McDonald's

In a significant shift over the past decade, a majority of Americans now reside in states where the recreational use of marijuana is legal. This change comes only twelve years after Colorado and Washington led the way in legalizing the plant for recreational purposes.

Pew Research Center's analysis reveals that 54% of the population lives in areas where recreational marijuana use is permitted. Furthermore, the study shows that 74% of Americans live in states where marijuana is legal for either recreational or medical purposes, with California being the pioneer in medical marijuana legalization in 1996.

The report unveils a striking statistic: the U.S. is home to nearly 15,000 cannabis dispensaries, outnumbering the approximately 13,500 McDonald'sMCD scattered across the country in 2023, highlighting a significant shift in American consumer trends.

California tops the list with the most dispensaries, housing a quarter of the nation’s total and ensuring that nearly all Californians have access to a dispensary in their county. Oklahoma stands out for having the highest number of dispensaries per capita.

New Cannabis Rules In New Jersey And Delaware

Delaware is preparing for the launch of a legal adult-use cannabis market with new draft rules covering product tracking, transportation, and health standards. Similarly, New Jersey is focusing on enhancing its medical cannabis program by introducing free digital medicinal cannabis patient cards, aiming to improve accessibility and convenience for patients.

This move comes amidst a backdrop of challenges, including lengthy approval processes for medicinal cannabis use and the need for more personalized treatment options.

Public Engagement And Future Directions

Both Delaware and New Jersey are seeking public engagement through comment periods on the proposed regulations, indicating an ongoing process of refinement and adjustment to meet the needs of consumers and stakeholders.

The introduction of digital patient cards in New Jersey represents a significant step towards improving patient experience and access to medical cannabis, reflecting broader trends toward digitalization and efficiency in cannabis regulation and management.

