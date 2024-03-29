GOP Bickers Over Legal Marijuana Program In Ohio As Cleveland Cannabis School Becomes First In Nation Recognized By Department Of Education

Loading... Loading...

The Cleveland School of Cannabis has become the first in the nation to be recognized by the U.S. Department of Education after receiving full accreditation from the Middle States Association's Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools.

The accreditation marks a significant step forward for the cannabis industry, the CSC said in a statement, driven by a broader acceptance of marijuana and its related fields within the formal education system.

"With over 1,100 graduates, CSC has already made substantial contributions to the workforce and knowledge base of the cannabis industry. This formal recognition could pave the way for further advancements in cannabis research, education, and professional development, bridging the gap between the burgeoning cannabis market and academic legitimacy."

Six years after the CSC opened in January 2017, it received an initial 10-year accreditation from the 130-year-old MSA-CESS, making it the first and only cannabis education-specific institution to hold that honor.

Full Accreditation Official For Cannabis School

The development arrives amid ongoing discussions and recommendations for a policy shift at the federal level, particularly the potential rescheduling of cannabis, which the CSC optimistically views as an "indicator of changing attitudes within the federal government towards cannabis. Rescheduling cannabis would acknowledge its medical benefits and could notably impact the regulatory landscape."

Ohio will likely be a topic of great interest at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Florida on April 16-17, as the Buckeye State’s legal weed industry is expected to generate $400 million in annual tax revenue and create thousands of jobs.

Politicians Spar Over Ohio’s Legal Cannabis Program

After months of delay and haggling, numerous competing Republican proposals are still attempting to change the original ballot question that garnered 57% of the vote and legalized recreational cannabis in Ohio in November 2023. Gov. Mike DeWine and the GOP-led Senate continue to tweak their requirements for the launch of the legal program. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (R) joined his colleagues when he called cannabis "harmful to children."

Latest Delay? Packaging

Jim Canepa, superintendent of the Division of Cannabis Control says he's laser-focused on establishing advertising regulations — which were included in the original November ballot, known as Issue 2.

"There's zero tolerance on the liquor side when I had that role, and there will be zero tolerance on this side," Canepa stated, stressing the importance of preventing weed ads from reaching minors.

Some Good News

The Ohio Division of Cannabis Control announced it will begin its licensing process in early June with the first batch of applications going to existing medical marijuana licensees. Recreational sales are expected by September… if all goes as expected.

