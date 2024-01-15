Psychedelics Headlines: MDMA & Coping Skills In PTSD, LSD's Perceived Risks, Knowledge Gaps, Surveys & More

Psychedelic art gallery The Chambers Project 's space in Grass Valley, California will feature an upcoming exhibit “Godfathers: An Exploration Into Psychedelic, Countercultural, Rock & Roll Art History” starting March 9.

Author Brandi Sellerz-Jackson shared her ketamine therapy experience in an article published in Oprah Daily.

Research and education nonprofits Realm of Caring and Unlimited Sciences teamed up with Lily’s Lighthouse to explore the efficacy of functional mushrooms in treating epilepsy in children.

The McKenna Academy's documentary " Biognosis " has been nominated for the British Columbia Environmental Film Festival.

Alex Carchidi’s take on sector catalysts and why Compass Pathways, Cybin and Atai “make the most sense for investors at this point” ( listen .)

Atai Life Sciences ATAI CEO Christian Angermayer : “All major psychedelics -and more- in just one company” ( read .)

Jan. 12 was the last day for public comments on the DEA’s recent proposal to make psychedelic compounds DOI and DOC (much used in scientific research) Schedule I substances.

Compass Pathways CMPS and TMS and Spravato provider Greenbrook TMS entered a three-year research collaboration deal to develop scalable, commercial delivery models for psilocybin treatment.

PharmaTher Holdings PHRRF expected FDA approval of ketamine would come on April 29, 2024.

Clearmind Medicine CMND completed a Type A meeting with the FDA for its proprietary MEAI-based molecule for alcohol use disorder treatment.

Lobe Sciences LOBEF released its 2023 review , including 12-month data confirming that L-130 is the first reported stable oral psilocin.

Vox’s Sean Illing interviewed neuroscientist Gul Dolen on how psychedelics can reinvent the brain ( listen .)

“ The psychedelic heart : Scientists predict DMT effects from cardiac activity,” by Big Think ( read .)

“Meet Moxy: The Novel Psychedelic the DEA Tried To Ban” by DoubleBlind ( read .)

Sam Woolfe’s “ Seeing the World Anew: Psychedelics, Child-Like Wonder , and the Will to Novelty” ( read .)

Wall Street Journal’s review on Elon Musk’s use of drugs , “worrying leaders at Tesla TSLA and SpaceX” ( read .)

“ Strong Bipartisan Support for Controlled Psilocybin Use as Treatment or Enhancement in a Representative Sample of US Americans: Need for Caution in Public Policy Persists” ( read .)

“ Psychedelic Law : As the Psychedelic Legalization Debate Rages in the UK , People Suffer” ( read .)

“Commentary: On the need for metaphysics in psychedelic therapy and research ” by David B. Yaden and Katherine Cheung ( read .)

“ Psychedelics and Philosophy : Metaphysics and Meaning-Making in Psychedelia,” a discussion with Dr. Peter Sjöstedt-Hughes and Prof. Christine Hauskeller at Harvard Divinity School ( listen .)

How to communicate the risks of psychedelics, by Jules Evans ( read .)

Dr. Peter Grinspoon’s review on ketamine : What is it, how does it help and what are the risks? ( read .)

Carolyn Beans’ review “If psychedelics heal, how do they do it?” with interviewees Dr. Ceyda Sayali and Dr. Albert Garcia-Romeu ( read .)

“Year in Review: The 12 Best Cannabis/Drug Books of 2023 ” by Steve Bloom for Celebstoner ( read .)

DoubleBlind’s free workshop on Tripping for Partners with Dr. Ido Cohen takes place on Jan. 21 ( participate .)

University of Texas’ new psychedelic retreat research focused on women currently grieving the loss of a loved one ( participate .)

Johns Hopkins’ new psilocybin research seeks participants in Baltimore with opioid use disorder opioid use ( apply .)

UC Berkeley’s Center for the Science of Psychedelics is opening applications for research proposals on “Psychedelics in Society and Culture” ( participate .)

“Coming back together: A qualitative survey study of coping and support strategies used by people to cope with extended difficulties after the use of psychedelic drugs ,” research led by Jules Evans ( preprint .)

New review on the potential of psychedelics for acquired brain injury treatment ( read .)

Perceived risk of trying LSD in the U.S. from 2015 to 2019: Are Americans assessing LSD's risk profile more favorably? ( read .)

Chinese government-backed research on psilocybin’s cell-type-specific changes in the orbitofrontal cortex ( read .)

Australian study “Potential therapeutic effects of an ayahuasca-inspired N, N-DMT and harmine formulation: a controlled trial in healthy subjects” ( read .)

Lykos Therapeutics (formerly MAPS PBC ) published research results on the effects of MDMA-assisted therapy on emotional coping skills and self-experience in PTSD ( read .)

Welcome to Benzinga's weekly psychedelics headlines roundup. This is our pick of must-read news items from the second week of January 2024.

