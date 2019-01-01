QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/182.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.04
Mkt Cap
4.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
224.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lobe Sciences Ltd is a technology and services company that provides real estate, financial, management, IP, and branding support for the development of transformational medicine. It is working to develop effective psilocybin-based therapeutics for the treatment of mild traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder and devices for the efficient application of medications. The company also owns acquired brands, intellectual property, and leases office and production premises to a cannabis processor and retailer. It derives its revenues from the cannabis industry in the State of Washington, U.S.A.

Lobe Sciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lobe Sciences (LOBEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lobe Sciences (OTCQB: LOBEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lobe Sciences's (LOBEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lobe Sciences.

Q

What is the target price for Lobe Sciences (LOBEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lobe Sciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Lobe Sciences (LOBEF)?

A

The stock price for Lobe Sciences (OTCQB: LOBEF) is $0.02 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:22:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lobe Sciences (LOBEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lobe Sciences.

Q

When is Lobe Sciences (OTCQB:LOBEF) reporting earnings?

A

Lobe Sciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lobe Sciences (LOBEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lobe Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Lobe Sciences (LOBEF) operate in?

A

Lobe Sciences is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.