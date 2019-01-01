Lobe Sciences Ltd is a technology and services company that provides real estate, financial, management, IP, and branding support for the development of transformational medicine. It is working to develop effective psilocybin-based therapeutics for the treatment of mild traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder and devices for the efficient application of medications. The company also owns acquired brands, intellectual property, and leases office and production premises to a cannabis processor and retailer. It derives its revenues from the cannabis industry in the State of Washington, U.S.A.