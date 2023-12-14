DEA Renews Effort To Place 2 Psychedelics In Strictest Drug Category

Loading... Loading...

On Dec. 12, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Justice Department jointly released a proposed rule to place 2,5-dimethoxy-4-iodoamphetamine (DOI) and 2,5-dimethoxy-4-chloroamphetamine (DOC) in Schedule I under the federal Controlled Substances Act (CSA).

Both DOI and DOC are hallucinogens that were first synthesized by famed psychedelics researcher Alexander Shulgin. They are presumed to hold subjective effects similar to LSD. However, their effects may last longer and provide a more energetic feeling.

This is the second time the federal agency has attempted to advance this particular scheduling project (plus a separate receded scheduling project for five psychedelics). Even though 2022’s proposal was finally withdrawn, the decision was joined by a note stating it would be relaunched with an amended procedure, as reported by Psychedelic Alpha.

The former proposal was challenged by several scientists who believe in these substances’ potential and are defenders of their availability for research.

“DOI and DOC are incredible tools for research, as well as mental and physical health,” Panacea Plant Sciences CEO David Heldreth said at the time.

Now, its new version indicates that the placing of the “two phenethylamine hallucinogens, as identified in this proposed rule,” in Schedule I of the CSA would “enable” the U.S. to “meet its obligations under the 1971 Convention on Psychotropic Substances” for DOC; yet it would at once impose “the regulatory controls and administrative, civil, and criminal sanctions applicable to Schedule I controlled substances on persons who handle (manufacture, distribute, reverse distribute, import, export, engage in research, conduct instructional activities or chemical analysis with, or possess), or propose to handle these two specific controlled substances.”

Case Background & Public Involvement Availability

The note reads that the agency “gathered the necessary data on DOI and DOC” back in September 2018 and submitted it to the then-Assistant Secretary for Health of HHS “with a request for a scientific and medical evaluation of available information and a scheduling recommendation for DOI and DOC.”

In September 2020, HHS reportedly provided to the DEA a scientific and medical evaluation titled "Basis for the Recommendation to Control 2,5-dimethoxy-4-iodoamphetamine (DOI) and 2,5-dimethoxy-4-chloroamphetamine (DOC) and their Salts in Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA)," based on “the eight factors and findings related to these substances' abuse potential, legitimate medical use and dependence liability.”

Following suit, the DEA reviewed the scientific and medical evaluation and scheduling recommendation along with other available data and completed its own eight-factor review. Then came the first attempt, in April 2022 (87 FR 21069), to place DOI and DOC in Schedule I of the CSA, finally withdrawn in August (87 FR 52712).

The 2023 rulemaking project, while superseding the April 2022 proposed rule “to provide additional clarity on the process for submitting hearing requests,” fundamentally shares the same bases for the two substances' proposed placement in Schedule I.

The electronic comment period closes on Jan. 12, 2024. Filing a request for a hearing or waiver of hearing is also open.

