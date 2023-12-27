GOP Assembly Speaker In Wisconsin: We'll Pass Medical Marijuana Bill With Or Without Dem Votes

Loading... Loading...

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R), who announced in December that he would re-introduce a limited medical marijuana bill in January, expressed confidence it would pass with just Republican votes.

In an interview with Spectrum News 1 this week and as reported by Marijuana Moment, Vos said that it’s “taken us a while to find a consensus on the Assembly Republican side” to craft a passable medical cannabis bill and that he’s confident the votes will be there.

“It will come out in January. The sad thing is, I think most of my Democratic colleagues, because they only want recreational or nothing, we’re going to have to pass it with just Republican votes,” he said.

“Now, my goal is I want Democrats to vote for it too, but if they want everything, they usually get nothing. You got to find that common sense middle ground, so I feel like there’s a whole lot of issues like that.”

Limited Medical Marijuana Bill

The proposed bill would only allow patients with specific conditions like cancer, PTSD, HIV and chronic pain to access cannabis products in pill and oil forms. It's modeled after Minnesota's former, conservative medical marijuana program before the state transitioned to full legalization.

Democrats, while open to incremental reform, have criticized the potential restrictions and pushed for comprehensive legalization. Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer (D) called for a "serious proposal" addressing past harms and ensuring access for those in need.

Sen. Melissa Agard (D), who is leading the charge for recreational legalization, challenged this stance, noting the GOP majority holds the agenda and will prioritize the issue, throwing a wrench into full legalization efforts.

Gov. Tony Evers (D) remains a vocal advocate for legalization, lamenting Wisconsin's slow progress compared to neighboring states and highlighting the potential economic benefits. A state analysis estimated Agard's legalization bill could generate nearly $170 million in annual tax revenue.

