Wisconsin GOP Grows Support For Medical Cannabis, Is Major Shift Around The Corner?

Wisconsin's Republican leaders, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, signaled progress in legalizing medical marijuana in 2023. A bill reflecting Minnesota's medical program approach is set for reintroduction in January 2024.
Political Momentum
Despite missing a public hearing in 2023, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and Senator Mary Felzkowski's efforts suggest growing support for medical cannabis legislation among Republicans.
Wisconsin residents persist in using recreational marijuana despite its illegality, while Representative Shae Sortwell, noting the potential for more libertarian-leaning Republicans in the Legislature seeks to consolidate varying stances through new legislation.
Public Sentiment And Regional Influence
With neighboring states legalizing recreational cannabis and strong public support in Wisconsin, pressure mounts for legislative changes.
However, current efforts focus primarily on medical use, with caution against full legalization or decriminalization.
Illinois and Michigan have fully legalized both recreational and medical marijuana, offering broad access to adults.
Conversely, Iowa maintains strict laws against recreational use, allowing only a restrictive medical marijuana program with non-smoking forms.
Meanwhile, Minnesota recently joined the ranks of more liberal states, legalizing recreational cannabis as of August 1, reflecting a notable shift in regional marijuana policies.
Photo: AI-Generated Image.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Missed the first wave of cannabis investments? Don’t make that mistake again.
Experts believe cannabis stocks have found their floor and are now poised for unprecedented growth.
Join Benzinga PotProfits. Our in-house canna stock expert, Michael Berger, is on a mission to uncover the most promising cannabis stocks poised for growth, even in a dull market. He leaves no bud unturned to bring you the juiciest potential double-digit opportunities!
Just this year, the PotProfits portfolio has seen smoking-hot gains like:
- 47.10% with $GTBIF
- 40.23% with $TCNNF
- 21.50% with $VFF
But here's the kicker: Michael is about to release his next potential winners, and he's chomping at the bit to share these ticker symbols with you ASAP.
Don't miss out on the green rush!