Wisconsin State Sen. Agard Leads Charge For Legal Marijuana, New Push For Fed Reform And More Pot Regulations

Tax On Medical Marijuana In Alabama To Be Decided In Upcoming Election Cycle

Voters in Cullman County, Alabama will have to decide on setting up a 15 percent tax on any medicinal cannabis sold after the members of the Alabama Senate greenlighted a local referendum bill that already had cleared the Alabama House, reported The Cullman Times.

The bill (HB 469), from House Rep. Corey Harbison (R-Good Hope), Reps. Randall Shedd (R-Fairview) and Tim Wadsworth (R-Arley), which advanced through the state legislature on Wednesday now awaits Gov. Kay Ivey's signature. Instead of directly imposing a tax on medical cannabis sold locally, the measure proposes that the question be included on ballots in the upcoming 2024 cycle election.

North Carolina House To Discuss Medical Marijuana

Members of the North Carolina House are getting ready to talk about medical cannabis.

Senate Bill 3 from Sens. Michael Lee (R) and Paul Lowe (D) - titled "North Carolina Compassionate Care Act," - sailed smoothly through the chamber. It's up for discussion in the House Rules Committee on Tuesday.

"This is up for discussion," District 81 Rep. Larry Potts (R-Davidson), the committee's chair, said. "There will be a limited time for committee members and discussion from anyone from the public who wants to comment."

Wisconsin Sen. Agard's Cannabis Legalization Tour Heats Up

State Sen. Melissa Agard continues to advocate for cannabis legalization. She recently made a stop in Eau Claire on her Grass Routes Tour, reported WKBT-DT.

In previous appearances, she called Wisconsin an "island of prohibition." Now, she talked about some of the harms of marijuana prohibition.

"There are people all across the state of Wisconsin that are taking their valuable time, as well as their hard-earned dollars, to travel to dispensaries in legal states and purchase legally regulated cannabis products and then bring them back to Wisconsin knowing that they may be putting themselves in a position of harm with our current laws," Sen. Agard said.

Even though Wausau was the last planned stop on her tour, Agard is considering additional stops due to the positive feedback she has been receiving lately.

Nevada Lawmakers Urge Congress To Legalize Marijuana

In the meantime, the members of the Nevada Senate greenlighted a measure that seeks the legalization of marijuana on a federal level.

The bill from Assemblyman Reuben D'Silva (D), which previously passed the Assembly, got approval from the Senate in an 18-3 vote on Wednesday, reported Marijuana Moment.

The legislation touts "many well-documented medical uses" of marijuana while highlighting that it remains a Schedule I drug under the federal Controlled Substances Act (CSA) "alongside heroin."

Photo: Courtesy of succo, mrkukuruznik5 by Pixabay