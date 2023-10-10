This Female-Led Team Prepares To Open New Weed Shop In NJ And Latest Dispensaries In Six States

New Jersey Cannabis Market Is Thriving

With New Jersey embracing the growing trend of cannabis legalization, a team of female entrepreneurs is preparing to open a recreational marijuana dispensary in Bloomfield, reported Patch.

Nightjar, a business owned by Soulstar Holdings is slated to kick off cannabis sales at 549 Bloomfield Avenue. It is now pending the final inspections by the building department of Bloomfield along with the awaited certificate to operate from the state cannabis board.

The business led by the team, including Francesca DeRogatis, COO, her father and executive director, Gary DeRogatis, Amanda Rositano, president, Katie Covett, CAO, and founder Rosanna Diaz Abrahamse - is one of 48 licensed cannabis operators in the Garden State that will receive $12 million in grant money to help them establish and expand their businesses.

"Soulstar was founded with a mission to chart a new path and carve out space for female, minority and marginalized individuals in the cannabis industry," DeRogatis said.

Meanwhile, the A21 Wellness Dispensary celebrated its opening last week in Scotch Plains, Union County, while the new Phula dispensary held a soft open in Mount Holly in Burlington County. The grand opening event in Phula dispensary is scheduled for Oct. 21, reported Heady NJ.

Moreover, Garden State Botanicals, a medical cannabis dispensary in North Brunswick, Middlesex County, is a testament to women's ownership and influence in the industry. Located at 1345 Rout 1 South in North Oaks Plaza, Garden State Botanicals transformed the 2,400-square-foot space into a dispensary that had a soft open in early September.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. IAN ITHUF launched medical cannabis sales at MPX-NJ dispensary near Cooper River at 5035 Central Highway in Pennsauken. The company also announced the grand opening celebration at MPX-NJ's Gloucester Township at 581 Berlin-Cross Keys Road, Sicklerville for adult-use cannabis sales.

Illinois Has Three New Weed Shops

International cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies announced the grand opening of its new storefront for adult use in the college community of Bloomington-Normal, home to Illinois Wesleyan University and Illinois State University. The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Meanwhile, a cannabis complex in Danville has been operating for weeks. Parkway Dispensary and Molly's Joint officially opened doors on two premier cannabis destinations on Sept. 23.

Located at 2 Donna Dr in Tilton, south of Danville, Parkway Dispensary and Molly's Joint "represent not just a business venture but a culmination of our vision to create a space where cannabis enthusiasts and other adults can come together, relax, and enjoy the very best of what the industry has to offer," Ambrose Jackson, CEO of The 1937 Group, Ltd. which is affiliated with Parkway Dispensary.

Stash Dispensaries wrapped up September by opening doors on the new Peru location. Located at 1320 38th St, the new store offers a wide range of carefully curated products.

Four States Each Get News Cannabis Dispensary

Cannabis retail brand Higher Collective recently announced its two new retail locations in Connecticut. Situated at 1078 North Main St., Dayville, Higher Collective Killingly opened its doors last week, featuring the state's first drive-through cannabis service. Higher Collective Willington, located at 11 Phelps Way, will celebrate its opening this Saturday, Oct. 14.

Texas Original medical cannabis provider recently revealed that its new prescription pickup location opened in North Austin. Located near Cedar Park at 10222 Pecan Park Blvd., the company's latest location is designed to serve patients in Austin's northern neighborhoods and suburbs.

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNO VRNOF started medical cannabis sales at its MÜV Apopka store on Friday. Located at 3301 East State Road 436, the new store is the company's 71st Florida dispensary and 133rd retail outlet nationwide.

Cresco Labs Inc. CL CRLBF 6CQ announced the opening of Sunnyside Altoona in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Located off I-99 at 534 W Plank Rd., Sunnyside Altoona will feature a wide assortment of accessories and medical marijuana products like flower, vape cartridges, disposable vape pens, concentrates, troches, topicals, tinctures and more from the company's branded portfolio that includes Cresco, Supply, FloraCal Farms, Wonder Wellness Co. and Remedi.

