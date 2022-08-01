Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Curaleaf, Verano, Ayr Wellness & More

Curaleaf Opens Cannabis Dispensary In Tampa

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURA CURLF recently launched cannabis sales at 10612 Sheldon Road in Tampa, Florida.

The opening of Curaleaf Tampa Citrus Park expands the company's retail presence to six locations in Hillsborough County and 51 across the Sunshine State.

The 4,023 square foot location features a drive-thru that offers patients on-the-go access to the dispensary's vast array of offerings. Patients can access a premium selection of vaporizers, edibles and whole flower products, including BlueKudu Chocolate, Select Squeeze, Select X-Bites, Select Elite, Elite Live and Live Rosin vape cartridges, as well as other concentrates by Curaleaf.

"It is a pleasure to continue to expand access to medical cannabis in the Sunshine State, specifically Hillsborough County," Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf said. "Curaleaf Tampa Citrus Park is our ninth drive-thru in Florida, which enables our team to provide a more convenient and streamlined retail cannabis experience."

Verano Opens New Stores In New Jersey & Florida

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNO VRNOF recently reported that its Zen Leaf Neptune location in New Jersey had received all required approvals from municipal and state officials to commence adult-use sales.

The Chicago-based company said that it expects Zen Leaf Neptune to open for recreational use customers shortly after obtaining its adult-use license from the state.

It is located at 2100 NJ-66, just two miles from Jersey Shore beaches and popular landmarks, including the Asbury Park Boardwalk. Upon receiving its adult-use license, Zen Leaf Neptune will hold a grand opening event to celebrate the kickoff of adult use.

"Commencing adult-use cannabis sales at Zen Leaf Neptune will mark the culmination of a years-long effort to maximize Verano's New Jersey footprint," said George Archos, Verano's founder and CEO.

Separately, the company opened MÜV Port Charlotte on Friday, July 29, marking its 53rd in Florida and 107th nationwide. Located at 22627 Bayshore Road, the store is conveniently situated off Florida's Tamiami Trail, a busy thoroughfare that sees average daily traffic of 43,500 vehicles.

Ayr Wellness Inc. Expands Retail Footprint In Florida & Pennsylvania

Vertically integrated cannabis company Ayr Wellness Inc. AYR AYRWF recently announced the opening of yet another Florida cannabis store.

Located centrally in Pinellas County at 314 S Belcher Road in Clearwater, a city northwest of Tampa Bay and St. Petersburg, the new shop has over 6,100 square feet of retail space. It features a full line of the company's concentrates, edibles, vapes, and a growing selection of high-quality flower, including Kynd whole premium flower and Later Days whole flower.

Separately, Ayr announced the opening of AYR Indiana, its ninth affiliated medical dispensary in Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 30.

Located at 2244 Oakland Avenue, AYR Indiana is the first medical marijuana dispensary in Indiana County. The 2,500 square feet retail space will offer medical patients access to flower, vaporizers, concentrates, ingestibles, tinctures, and topicals through various national and local brands.

"We're excited to introduce the AYR experience and our high-quality offerings to the medical patients of Indiana County and neighboring areas," Jonathan Sandelman, founder, chairman and CEO of Ayr, said. "We've received a tremendous reception from the local community and look forward to serving them."

Disabled Female War Veteran To Open Jersey City Cannabis Dispensary

A New Jersey-based disabled war veteran was granted approval to open a dispensary she'll call "The Other Side Dispensary" in the Heights section of Jersey City.

Alyza Brevard-Rodriguez, a local wellness business owner and New Jersey City University doctoral student, is realizing her goal to expand her wellness brand to include cannabis.

She said that the move from Jersey City's Cannabis Control Board represents a "commitment to ensuring that diverse populations have the opportunity to be leaders in the cannabis industry."

As the first Black, LatinX, female, LGBTQ, disabled veteran cannabis operator in the state of New Jersey, Brevard-Rodriguez is looking to "embrace all forms of social equity and safety for vulnerable populations."

"Our plan is to expand our holistic wellness brand, SW3AT, to The Other Side, where alternative wellness is celebrated," she explained.

Unity Rd. Debuts In South Dakota Opens Medical Cannabis Store In Sioux Falls

Unity Rd., the national cannabis dispensary franchise from Item 9 Labs Corp. INLB opened its first medical cannabis establishment in South Dakota on Wednesday, July 27.

In collaboration with local entrepreneurs B.J. Olson and Adam Jorgensen, Unity Rd. launched cannabis sales in the Sioux Falls suburb of Hartford at 404 West Opal Lane.

"Adam and I have dreamed of having our own business together for a very long time," said Olson. "We are true believers in the benefits of cannabis and knew this was always the path for us. Unity Rd. has been instrumental to our success in opening a medical cannabis establishment in South Dakota and we know they have our best interest at heart."

TerrAscend Bolsters New Jersey Retail Footprint With Opening Of Apothecarium Lodi

Cannabis operator TerrAscend Corp. TER TRSSF opened The Apothecarium Lodi last week, the company's third recreational cannabis retail location in New Jersey and 27th overall.

The 5,000-square-foot dispensary at 200 NJ-17 features a spacious showroom and interactive "bud bar" where shoppers can see and smell the product prior to purchase.

Patients and consumers can order online or through the Apothecarium app to experience New Jersey's first-ever dispensary drive-thru.

"Built with the state's first drive-thru, off of Route 17 and I-80, two of the busiest highways in New Jersey, we expect the Apothecarium Lodi to be a strong contributor to our growth," Jason Wild, executive chairman of TerrAscend said. "We are excited to bring The Apothecarium's elevated retail experiences, including the exclusive Cookies Corner shop-in-shop and the widest product assortment in the state, while continuing to build meaningful relationships with the local community."

