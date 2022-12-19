Where To Buy Legal Weed These Days: Six New Retail Locations Launch Cannabis Sales

Sanctuary Cannabis Opens 16th FL Store

Sanctuary Cannabis has opened its southernmost location to date and the company's sixteenth dispensary in the state of Florida.

The first Sanctuary dispensary in Miami-Dade County is located on SW 124th St. and just south of the Colonial Palms Plaza, in the vicinity of the University of Miami campus.

"We want to close the year on the same strong note with which we started it, and opening a flagship location in Miami is a great way to do it," Bill Dewar, the company's COO said. "We're eager to introduce ourselves to the Miami patient community and look forward to serving them with our ever-expanding selection of products and services."

High Tide Launches Rec Cannabis Sales At Two New Stores

High Tide Inc. HITI HITI 2LYA recently kicked off recreational cannabis sales at 235 Ira Needles Blvd, Kitchener in Ontario.

In addition, the company opened another Canna Cabana retail cannabis store at 201 Cundles Road E in Barrie.

These openings represent High Tide's 143rd and 144th stores nationwide and 45th and 46th in the province of Ontario.

"Canna Cabana continues to expand across Ontario, Canada's largest province, and today, I am pleased to announce the opening of our first store in Barrie and our third store in Kitchener," said Raj Grover, president and CEO of High Tide. "I look forward to announcing more stores this month as High Tide moves closer to our goal of 150 Canna Cabana stores by the end of 2022."

Item 9 Expands Retail Footprint In New Jersey

Item 9 Labs Corp. INLB recently announced that its dispensary franchise, Unity Rd., is opening a new store in Franklin Township in Somerset County, New Jersey.

The local Unity Rd. shop owner, Dishen Patel, received approval from the state of New Jersey and the municipality of Franklin Township in Somerset County for a recreational business license. The move marks the fourth U.S. state for the cannabis retail brand.

This approval is among the first licenses the state has awarded, outside of existing medicinal cannabis businesses that were converted after the recreational sale of cannabis was legalized in Garden State.

"Introducing our Unity Rd. brand to New Jersey represents another company milestone," Mike Weinberger, the company's CEO said. "Not only will we be entering a new cannabis market, but we are expanding our footprint in a high-population region that is increasingly supporting legalization."

Glass House Brands Boosts CA Retail Footprint With New Shop

Glass House Brands Inc. GLAS GLAS GLASF GHBWF announced the grand opening of its new Farmacy dispensary in Isla Vista, California.

Located at 6555 Pardall Road in Isla Vista, California, the new Farmacy dispensary is roughly two blocks west of the University of California Santa Barbara campus.

"We continue to aggressively expand our store base on a path to becoming one of the largest cannabis retailers in the state of California, driving revenue growth that is margin accretive, underscoring the competitive advantages of our vertically integrated model," said Kyle Kazan, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Glass House Brands.

Sweet Flower Store Opens In Chico CA

Sweet Flower, Southern California's leading owned and operated cannabis retail chain, has opened its seventh store, Sweet Flower Chico, on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Located at 1998 Alcott Avenue in Meriam Park, the new store offers in-store shopping, express pick-up and delivery at launch.

"Sweet Flower Chico is the culmination of over two years of community engagement and marks our first store outside our current Southern California footprint," Timothy Dodd, CEO and co-founder of Sweet Flower said.

