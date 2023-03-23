Bearish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For March 23, 2023

GAINERS:
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 4.42% at $0.33
LOSERS:
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 12.16% at $0.20
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 11.42% at $0.72
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 5.20% at $3.05
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed down 4.66% at $67.33
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 4.57% at $1.56
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed down 4.31% at $2.44
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 4.11% at $0.02
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
