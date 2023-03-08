Numinus Wellness, Seelos Therapeutics Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today

GAINERS:
- Numinus Wellness NUMIF shares closed up 5.27% at $0.16
- Cybin CYBN shares closed up 1.71% at $0.43
LOSERS:
- Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed down 3.56% at $0.61
- GH Research GHRS shares closed down 2.91% at $10.00
- ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed down 1.99% at $1.48
- Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed down 0.00% at $3.34
- Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed down 0.62% at $8.13
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.