Who's Who At The Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference? Check Out These CEOs & Meet Them In Person

Together with superb keynote speakers and specialized leaders in psychedelics advisory, let’s take a glimpse at some of the leaders of well-established psychedelics companies on the speakers’ list of this exciting event.

Najla Guthrie, CEO Of Wellbeing Digital Sciences And A Scientific Visionary

Guthrie is CEO of one of the busiest companies among publicly-traded psychedelics firms. We’re also glad to say she’s part of Benzinga’s Psychedelic Advisory Council.

Wellbeing Digital Sciences KONEF is devoted to clinical research in the healthcare space with innovative psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics with the help of its subsidiary and contract research organization (CRO) KGK Science.

The company's work includes studying the role of psychedelics in treating the complex FXS syndrome, a newly granted multiple drug manufacturing license and creating the Women In Psychedelics network.

Prior to becoming CEO of Wellbeing and KGK, Guthrie was the chief research officer and president of KGK where she led the Ontario-based company to become a top-class North American CRO providing high-quality clinical research with a focus on the nutraceutical, cannabis and emerging psychedelic industries.

Throughout her career, Guthrie contributed to nutritional science while achieving industry accomplishments for which she became a globally recognized expert in the field as well as a lobbyist for the advancement of policy reform in life sciences.

Joseph Tucker, Ph.D. CEO Of Enveric Biosciences And Biotech Founder

Dr. Josepth Tucker is CEO of one of the best-ranked biotech companies in the psychedelics market space. Enveric Biosciences ENVB dedicates its efforts to producing novel treatment approaches for mental health conditions such as small-molecule, next-generation psychedelics therapeutics for anxiety, depression and addiction disorders.

Tucker, who holds a Ph.D. in biochemistry and molecular biology from the University of Calgary and is part of Benzinga’s Advisory Board, has extensive executive experience following the building of several publicly traded biotech companies, such as Stem Cell Therapeutics later acquired by Trillium Therapeutics TRIL and Calgary University startup Epimeron Inc. later acquired by Willow Biosciences Inc.

Prior to the founder stage, Tucker performed as a healthcare analyst for two investment banks and worked in technology commercialization for a university tech transfer office.

Kaia Roman, VP Of Strategy & Comms At Psycheceutical And

Roman, a so-called communications geek, is a best-selling author of "The Joy Plan." The psychedelics industry entrepreneur, producer and biohacker also has 20 years of public relations and marketing experience in Silicon Valley for clients including Google, Twilio and Doctor On Demand. Her work has been featured in several leading media outlets. Roman, vice president of strategy and communications of Psycheceutical Bioscience BWVI, along with the expert team including chief visionary officer Zappy Zapolin, another Benzinga Advisor.

The company is focused on developing, improving and commercializing novel delivery technologies to be used across the mental health treatment spectrum with the ultimate goal of providing safe and effective delivery of psychedelic medicines.

