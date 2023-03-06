Benzinga's Psychedelics Capital Conference Is Open For Business: Meet Our Renowned Keynote Speaker

This year is the second edition of what is rapidly becoming the place to be for those interested in or already involved in the psychedelics space: new deals get closed, money gets raised and knowledge is shared at this not-to-be-missed gathering for investors, key partners as well as the general public.

The Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference (PCC) 2023 is set for April 13th, following our established Cannabis Capital Conference (CCC) at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida.

Let’s unveil who you’ll meet at the conference.

Matthew W. Johnson, Ph.D., is a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Johns Hopkins and a Susan Hill Ward professor in psychedelics and consciousness with over 100 published scientific manuscripts.

The first to write on psychedelic treatment for tobacco addiction in 2014 - research for which he received a federal grant in 2021, having conducted the largest-to-date study of psilocybin for the treatment of cancer-related depression and anxiety in 2016, Dr. Johnson has personally guided and supervised over a total of 700 psychedelic sessions.

Dr. Johnson is one of the world’s most published scientists on the human effects of psychedelics and many psychoactive drugs. He has received over $8 million in research funding as Principal Investigator (PI.)

Focusing on psychedelics research since as early as 2004, he also published psychedelic administration safety guidelines in 2008, assisting the psychedelic renaissance in its leap forward by helping create a clearer clinical research panorama. He recently published a comprehensive review of psilocybin abuse liability based on his work experience.

In 2019, he was president of the psychopharmacology and substance abuse division of the American Psychological Association and president of the International Society for Research on Psychedelics -a position he currently holds.

No stranger to the media, Dr. Johnson has been widely interviewed by major media such as the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, BBC, CNN and Washington Post. He also appeared in Michael Pollan’s recent book-turned-Netflix NFLX series "How To Change Your Mind."

Dr. Johnson is a true expert on psychedelics, psychoactive drugs and addiction medicine

