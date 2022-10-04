Zappy Zapolin Of Psycheceutical Bioscience Joins The Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council: What You Need To Know

Zappy Zapolin, Chief Visionary Officer at Psycheceutical Bioscience, Inc. BWVI, a bioscience company dedicated to developing cutting-edge technologies for the next generation of mental health treatments, has joined the invite-only Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council.

Created in March 2022, the council is a collective of leading minds and voices in the psychedelics space, composed of key thought leaders who share insights into industry developments, sector trends, and breaking news.

“We’re thrilled to have Zappy Zapolin join this highly respected council, representing leading voices in the emerging sector of psychedelic medicine,” said Patrick Lane, Executive Vice President of Partnerships at Benzinga. “Zappy’s experience and thought leadership will provide wonderful insights for our Benzinga audience.”

“We’re on the precipice of some major breakthroughs in dosing psychedelic medicine that may very well revolutionize addiction and mental health therapies as we know them,” Zapolin added. “I’m excited to share our knowledge alongside the leading minds on Benzinga’s Psychedelics Advisory Council and discuss how these critical therapies can reach more mainstream patient populations who have previously not had access to their benefits.”

Zappy Zapolin is a well-known futurist, entrepreneur, and award-winning filmmaker who is considered one of the foremost experts in psychedelic therapies and companies. As a known visionary who began his career on Wall Street, Zappy has been spotting massive trends for decades, such as internet domain names, legal CBD and cannabis, and now the burgeoning psychedelic economy.

As an Advisory Council Board Member, Zappy will regularly provide audiences with strategic insight and expertise through articles, video updates, opinion pieces, and live conversations at the Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference.

“Benzinga’s readers are some of the most sophisticated investors in the world. Zappy’s vision for what’s coming next in psychedelic medicine will help increase awareness for the entire industry,” said Chad Harman, CEO of Psycheceutical.

