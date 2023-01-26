Zappy Zapolin's Psycheceutical Files Patent, Hopes Ketamine Topical Can Treat PTSD

Lifesciences biotech company Psycheceutical Bioscience BWVI, of which Benzinga’s advisory council member Zappy Zapolin is Chief Visionary Officer, patented a topical ketamine formulation to treat PTSD.

The patent includes related methods using drug delivery technology NeuroDirect.

Psycheceutical CEO Chad Harman says NeuroDirect’s topical delivery system could potentially provide “new solutions and treatments for PTSD and other mental health conditions,” considering the disorder is in some cases associated with anxiety, depression and substance use disorder.

See Also: Psychedelic Acquisition - Psycheceutical To Buy Majority Equity Stake In Maryland R&D Company

The system’s design would topically distribute neuro-active compounds to the back of the neck for immediate and sustained action on brain nerve endings.

The new formulations and treatment methods intend to reduce PTSD-related pain and symptoms with safe dosage control while reducing side effects such as hallucinations, nausea, lethargy and toxicity.

"Psycheceutical is driven to provide new hope for this debilitating disorder by employing cutting-edge technologies for the patients who need it most," the company’s CMO, Julian Bailes, says. "We look forward to improving current mental health treatments while progressing the capabilities of the psychedelic pharmaceutical category."

Image by Marijana from Pixabay