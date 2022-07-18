Mental healthcare company Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. KONEF and its subsidiary KGK Science Inc. are the founding sponsors of the Women in Psychedelics Network, also known as “WIP.”

The new project is founded and led by Wellbeing’s CEO Najla Guthrie, and it aims to bring together women of every discipline within psychedelics towards building a community based on education, support, growth and experience.

In the search to produce a long-term impact on the psychedelic space, WIP founders will work with information sharing, expertise and collaboration.

Healthcare representatives, scientists and company leaders are invited to join. The organizacion also accepts sponsorships from companies that may not be led by women but who want to support the project.

About Wellbeing Digital Sciences, KGK Science And Najla Guthrie

Wellbeing is focused on the development and implementation of clinical, evidence-based solutions including psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics. Guthrie’s strong will to mentor and lead as an advocate for psychedelic medicine for mental health has propelled KGK into being a leading U.S. contract research organization providing high-quality clinical trials with a focus on emerging psychedelic industries.

KGK has supported many companies with custom-designed clinical trials and claim substantiation strategies to move products into global markets. Its other service lines include regulatory support and compliance solutions, participant recruitment, research support services and consulting services. To date, it has produced almost 150 publications, executed over 400 clinical trials across more than 40 indications, amassed 25,000 participants in its database, and collected 10 million data points.

Guthrie herself has published over 50 peer-reviewed papers and has given multiple presentations at both national and international levels. Recognized as a global leader and coveted spokesperson in the nutraceutical trade, she is currently lobbying for the advancement of policy changes in the supplement and cannabis industries.

Guthrie believes that the newly created network will help the industry towards creating innovative solutions for mental health conditions.

“I am excited for WIP and the value that it is expected to bring to women and the industry. Women in this industry have so much to offer, and I am optimistic that WIP will foster an open, educational and collaborative atmosphere for women all around the world in which to share and create” said Guthrie.

Photo Courtesy Robin Higgins and Tusumi on Pixabay.