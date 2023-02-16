Black Professionals Working In Public Cannabis Companies To Create A More Equitable Industry

Troy Datcher is CEO & chairman of The Parent Company GRAMF who made history in August 2021 when he became the first Black CEO to lead a major publicly traded U.S. cannabis organization.

Datcher recently established the Social Equity Ventures (SEV) Brand Success Program in Jan. 2023 to give Black and other minority entrepreneurs equal opportunities to participate in the legal cannabis industry. With initial funding of $10 million, the 12-week program provides minority-owned brands with guaranteed shelf space and individualized mentorship to build generational wealth as part of a more equitable and diverse cannabis industry.

Curaleaf: Darius Kemp, Tyneeha Rivers And Raheem Uqdah

Darius Kemp is the national director of Social Equity for Curaleaf CURLF where he is establishing partnerships and working with 420x25, a program dedicated to working with 420 new weed businesses from underrepresented communities in the cannabis ecosystem.

Darius also created the first of its class corporate Social Equity program that has developed over 14 social equity brands and sold over $15 million of BIPOC and women-owned cannabis products, that were integrated into the premier social equity accelerator Momentum.

Tyneeha Rivers, the chief people officer at Curaleaf who spent over two decades working in the local and global human resources field, has said that giving back is an essential part of leadership. To that end, she also serves as board president of Second Chance Mission, an organization that helps survivors of substance abuse, domestic violence, bullying, life-altering illness, and other hardships. Tyneeha plays a key role in leading people initiatives for the Curaleaf team.

Raheem Uqdah, director of corporate social responsibility at Curaleaf is a creator and activist whose work involves creating synergies between storytelling, policy and community engagement. Before getting into the cannabis industry, Uqdah worked in nonprofits to build communication strategies and evolve brands; these projects solidified his passion for community organizing and taught him the value of selling social good as a brand and experience

Bryan Murray is the executive VP of government relations at Acreage Holdings ACRDF after a stint at Pfizer PFE where he served in various roles until he joined Acreage in Aug. 2021.

“The cannabis industry has a mandate to do good. The opportunity to assist those harmed by the failed War on Drugs is one reason I came to Acreage Holdings,” Murray said.

Khari Edwards, head of corporate responsibility at Ayr Wellness AYRWF

spent over 25 years in public and government service, working for several elected officials, non-profits and city agencies. Edwards’ focus has always been on strengthening communities by supporting and addressing racial, health and civic disparities. For Ayr Wellness, Edwards provides strategic leadership in creating a culture of inclusion.

Latoya Bellamy-Lockhart, VP of human resources at Jushi JUSHF

Holdings Inc., has said to Benzinga that cannabis was pitched as a remedy to past wrongs, such as the adverse effects of the war on drugs while creating economic gains for marginalized communities. "In reality, it has cast a light on just how deep systematic racism runs through our country – we have failed to overturn draconian policies of the past."

Stay tuned for Black Athletes Making A Positive Difference In The Cannabis Industry

Photo by the National Diversity Council