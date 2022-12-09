Key Cannabis Exec Changes You Need To Know About: Curaleaf Names Director Of Social Equity & More Industry Appointments

Curaleaf Names Director Of Social Equity

Curaleaf Holdings Inc. CURLF recently appointed Darius Kemp as its new director of social equity. He will be establishing social equity partnerships and working with 420x25, a program dedicated to working with 420 new cannabis businesses from underrepresented communities in the cannabis ecosystem.

Kemp, a community activist, previously served as head of equity and community change at Eaze.

Conception Nurseries Strengthens Advisory Board With New Appointment

Cannabis tissue culture clone innovator Conception Nurseries has welcomed agriculture industry veteran Damian Solomon of Plant Geek Consulting and King Solomon Nutrients to its advisory board.

Solomon, who boasts more than 25 years of experience in modern horticulture, will be supporting the commercial production of clones and bringing optimized plant nutrition knowledge to the R&D team.

Before advising on cannabis, he spent nearly two decades in vegetable farming. As new legal markets came online, Solomon started to bring advanced and large-scale cropping systems to cannabis.

"Damian's depth of knowledge and hands-on experience in cannabis cultivation and plant science is instrumental in building a sustainable supply chain," Conception's CEO Kevin Brooks said. "Having subject matter experts like Damian on our team will ensure that Conception is continuously able to deliver value to our customers."

TerrAscend Taps Finance Expert To Serve On Board Of Directors

TerrAscend Corp. TER TRSSF has recently appointed Ira Duarte to its board of directors.

Duarte also agreed to serve as the chair of the audit committee of the board of directors.

She is an accomplished senior finance professional with over 25 years of experience in various finance, accounting and auditing leadership roles. Currently, she supervises Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s financial department.

Prior to joining Veloxis, Duarte served as senior director of corporate finance for Chiesi USA, Inc. and director of accounting and financial planning for Cornerstone Therapeutics, Inc.

Greenlane Names New CFO & CLO

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN has tapped Lana Reeve to serve as its new chief financial and legal officer.

Reeve brings over 25 years of experience in senior legal and finance roles at large and small public and private companies.

Prior to this, Reeve served as president and CLO at Authentys, Inc., senior vice president, legal M&A at RealPage, Inc. RP, and executive vice president of finance and legal and chief legal officer at NWP Services Corporation.

"As we become a more effective and efficient team, Lana is a unique leader whose depth of experience and knowledge will allow her to significantly impact the organization in several key areas, including finance, legal, and human resources," Craig Snyder, current president and incoming CEO, said.

Photo: Courtesy of Sebastian Herrmann on Unsplash