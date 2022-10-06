Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From October 6, 2022

GAINERS:
- Revive Therapeutics RVVTF shares closed up 45.41% at $0.22
- Allied ALID shares closed up 2.77% at $0.57
- Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed up 2.10% at $11.66
- Cybin CYBN shares closed up 1.39% at $0.64
LOSERS:
- Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed down 6.25% at $3.30
- Numinus Wellness NUMIF shares closed down 2.36% at $0.20
- GH Research GHRS shares closed down 2.08% at $12.71
- Biomind Labs BMNDF shares closed down 0.00% at $1.10
- Small Pharma DMTTF shares closed down 0.00% at $0.12
- ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed down 0.89% at $3.41
- Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed down 0.93% at $1.08
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
