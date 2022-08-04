Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From August 4, 2022

GAINERS:
- GH Research GHRS shares closed up 10.64% at $12.17
- Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed up 9.10% at $17.50
- Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed up 8.03% at $0.97
- ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed up 2.75% at $4.11
LOSERS:
- Allied ALID shares closed down 1.89% at $0.52
- Field Trip Health FTRP shares closed down 1.86% at $0.83
- Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed down 0.74% at $0.70
- Cybin CYBN shares closed down 0.32% at $0.62
- Biomind Labs BMNDF shares closed down 0.00% at $0.75
- Revive Therapeutics RVVTF shares closed down 0.26% at $0.34
- Numinus Wellness NUMIF shares closed down 0.72% at $0.22
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
