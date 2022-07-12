LeBron James Is Furious About How The US Is Handling Brittney Griner's Situation In Russia

LeBron James had a few impassioned words for Brittney Griner who has been stuck in a Russian prison cell for nearly five months.

"Now, how can she feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, 'Do I even want to go back to America?'" LeBron said during a recent taping of "The Shop."

James’s quotes were edited in the trailer and the full episode of the show won’t be out until July 15. But his comments are scathing, according to Sports Illustrated.

Biden and his administration have been roundly criticized for months for not doing enough to get Griner back home. Just last week, Griner's Phoenix Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard suggested that Griner would be home by now if she were LeBron James.

LeBron’s comments, it is worth noting, were made before Biden and VP Harris spoke with Griner’s wife Cherelle, pointed out TMZ.

In fact, several other efforts are underway, the most notable being that former governor of New Mexico, Bill Richards is traveling to Moscow in the coming days or weeks to talk with Russian powers-that-be and potentially put a prisoner swap on the table.

This is not the first time LeBron has spoken out about Griner. He took to Twitter last month along with a group of NBA players demanding her release. "As a decorated Olympian and member of an elite global sports community, BG's detention must be resolved out of respect for the sanctity of all sport and for all Americans traveling internationally," LeBron said on behalf of his company, Uninterrupted. "It is imperative that the U.S. Government immediately address this human rights issue and do whatever is necessary to return Brittney home."

Griner, arrested on February 17 at a Moscow airport for having a cannabis oil vape pen in her luggage, pleaded guilty to the charge last week.

Photos by Wikimedia Commons